Urvashi Routela’s Hottest Looks: From Wet Lingerie to Golden Glam
Urvashi Rautela is always a showstopper. She never fails to deliver sexy looks that leave everyone stunned. From wet lingerie looks to golden glam, here are 6 looks of Urvashi that broke the internet.
Golden Bodycon Glam
Urvashi is wearing a lace-up side slit, flaunting her curves with boldness and confidence. She paired it with voluminous curls and nude heels, looking sexy. Her pose adds fire to the already sizzling hot outfit!
Wet in pink lingerie
She is wearing a soft pink bodysuit with sheer lace detailing. Her slicked back hair and dripping water heighten the sensuality. She is leaving her fans stunned.
Tropical Bikini Babe
This turquoise bikini fits her perfectly and compliments her hourglass figure. The pink flower tucked behind her ear adds a flirty vibe to her beach-ready look. She is showing off her curves and holding a hat, looking like she is the view, not the beach.
Belly Dancer
Urvashi is showing her belly dancing skills in this sexy outfit. She has previously performed belly dance to popular songs like "Chikni Chameli". Her dance performance is frequently discussed and shared by her fans.
Strapless gown
Urvashi is wearing a strapless gown reportedly studded with real diamonds. It was designed to give a flowy effect while accentuating her figure. This outfit gained a lot of media attention due to its lavish nature.
Wine Red Bustier
Urvashi is wearing a wine red flitter bustier with a structured black co-ord set. It creates a polished yet bold fashion statement. She gives boss babe energy in this look. Her sleek eyeglasses and voluminous waves make her look confident and intellectual.
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.