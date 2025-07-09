Top 7 Paresh Rawal Comedy Films You Must Watch Online For A Laughter Riot
Paresh Rawal has earned his position in the Bollywood Comedy. He played many diverse roles including a confused father, a comically serious uncle or a quirky landlord with his amazing expressions. Here are 7 Paresh Rawal comedy films you should watch to laugh loud to.
Hera Pheri (2000)
Paresh Rawal played the role of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte or we can call him the famous "Babu Bhaiya". His expressions and confidence made this film a comedy cult classic and legendary meme.
Andaz Apna Apna (1994)
This movie is one of the Bollywood's most quotable films ever. He played the role of Teja, the villain with his evil plans. He played dual roles in this film with hilarious results.
Bhagam Bhag (2006)
Paresh Rawal's character name was Champak Chaturvedi, who was a frustrated theatre group owner who gets messed up in missing actors and murder mysteries.
Hungama (2003)
Paresh Rawal played the role of Radhe Shyam Tiwari, a rich man caught in hilarious misunderstandings. He keep suspecting his wife is having an affair with another character who's role is played by Akshay Kumar.
Welcome (2007)
This movie became the second highest grossing Hindi film of 2007. Paresh plays the role of an ethics-obsessed doctor who insisted his nephew Rajiv (Akshay Kumar) marry into a crime free family. His comedic brilliance shines in many scenes.
Chup Chup Ke (2006)
This movie grossed ₹25.5Cr worldwide due to the light-hearted comedies. Shahid Kapoor played the role of Jeetu, while Paresh Rawal shines as Gundya Lal, a tolerant, tough fisherman caught in the hilarious chain of misunderstandings.
Malamaal Weekly (2006)
This movie had mixed reviews, some praised for performance while others critisized for weak writing. Still, Rawal's humor shines among all these chaos.
Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.