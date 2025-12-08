LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dileep rape case crude oil prices bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Dileep rape case crude oil prices bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Dileep rape case crude oil prices bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Dileep rape case crude oil prices bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Bankim Chandra Chatterjee
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dileep rape case crude oil prices bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Dileep rape case crude oil prices bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Dileep rape case crude oil prices bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Dileep rape case crude oil prices bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Bankim Chandra Chatterjee
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Best Tamil Movies With Insanely High IMDb Ratings That Will SHOCK You- You Won’t Believe #4

Best Tamil Movies With Insanely High IMDb Ratings That Will SHOCK You- You Won’t Believe #4

Tamil cinema has been delivering some of the most powerful and high-quality movies in recent years. From emotional dramas to intense thrillers, these films have earned top IMDb ratings and global recognition. If you want to experience the best of Tamil cinema, start with these highly-rated must-watch movies that audiences absolutely love!

By: Last Updated: December 8, 2025 | 3:05 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Latest Tamil Movies List 2025
1/8

Latest Tamil Movies List 2025

Here's a list of the latest top 6 Tamil movies with the highest IMDb ratings in 2025.

Por Thozhil (2023)
2/8

Por Thozhil (2023)

It is a crime thriller about a rookie cop hunting a serial killer/ It has a strong police-procedural vibe and gritty realism.

Viduthalai: Part 1 (2023)
3/8

Viduthalai: Part 1 (2023)

It is a social-political drama thriller offering both drama and depth. It has solid storytelling and strong performances. It is best suited for viewers who like realism and socially relevant cinema.

Maharaja (2024)
4/8

Maharaja (2024)

It combines drama/thriller elements with modern storytelling. It includes newer themes, fresh plots and good for someone looking beyond Tamil classics.

Meiyazhagan (2024)
5/8

Meiyazhagan (2024)

It likely offers a mix of good storytelling and contemporary themes. It is worth a watch if you want fresh content. it is great for those who want to explore modern Tamil cinema.

Lubber Pandhu (2024)
6/8

Lubber Pandhu (2024)

It is set against a rural backdrop, exploring gully cricket stars Gethu and Anbu's intense rivalry. Anbu's romantic involvement with Gethu's daughter escalates the clash.

Tourist Family (2025)
7/8

Tourist Family (2025)

After the COVID-19 pandemic hits Sri Lanka, a family travels to India to begin a new life. Their arrival quickly transforms their new neighbourhood.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS