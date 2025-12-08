Best Tamil Movies With Insanely High IMDb Ratings That Will SHOCK You- You Won’t Believe #4
Tamil cinema has been delivering some of the most powerful and high-quality movies in recent years. From emotional dramas to intense thrillers, these films have earned top IMDb ratings and global recognition. If you want to experience the best of Tamil cinema, start with these highly-rated must-watch movies that audiences absolutely love!
Latest Tamil Movies List 2025
Here's a list of the latest top 6 Tamil movies with the highest IMDb ratings in 2025.
Por Thozhil (2023)
It is a crime thriller about a rookie cop hunting a serial killer/ It has a strong police-procedural vibe and gritty realism.
Viduthalai: Part 1 (2023)
It is a social-political drama thriller offering both drama and depth. It has solid storytelling and strong performances. It is best suited for viewers who like realism and socially relevant cinema.
Maharaja (2024)
It combines drama/thriller elements with modern storytelling. It includes newer themes, fresh plots and good for someone looking beyond Tamil classics.
Meiyazhagan (2024)
It likely offers a mix of good storytelling and contemporary themes. It is worth a watch if you want fresh content. it is great for those who want to explore modern Tamil cinema.
Lubber Pandhu (2024)
It is set against a rural backdrop, exploring gully cricket stars Gethu and Anbu's intense rivalry. Anbu's romantic involvement with Gethu's daughter escalates the clash.
Tourist Family (2025)
After the COVID-19 pandemic hits Sri Lanka, a family travels to India to begin a new life. Their arrival quickly transforms their new neighbourhood.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.