Who Is Krishna Shroff’s Ex Abdul Azim Badakhshi? Tiger Shroff’s Sister Opens Up Love Story About Her Afghan MMA Boyfriend on Show The 50
Krishna Shroff’s ex-boyfriend suddenly became a trending name, leaving fans curious about who he really is. The mystery man is an MMA fighter with an intense combat background, far from Bollywood glamour. Their relationship grabbed headlines after Krishna spoke about him publicly, sparking massive online searches. From fighting in the cage to dating a celebrity daughter, his story caught attention across India. Here’s everything to know about Abdul Azim Badakhshi and why he made headlines.
Who is Abdul Azim Badakhshi?
Abdul Azim Badakhshi is an Afghan-Indian mixed martial artist and former kickboxer. He competes mainly in featherweight/welterweight divisions. Known for fighting in India’s Matrix Fight Night promotion.
Abdul Azim Badakhshi Nationality
Born in Afghanistan’s Badakhshan region in 1995. Later trained and fought out of Mumbai, India. His brother is also an MMA fighter.
Abdul Azim Badakhshi Relationship with Krishna Shroff
Krishna publicly confirmed their relationship on reality show appearances. They reportedly began talking in 2020 before meeting in person. The couple bonded over fitness and combat sports interests.
How Krishna Shroff and Abdul Azim met?
They connected online and later met after months of conversation. Krishna had already seen him fight before interacting. Their relationship grew gradually after meeting.
Why he gained attention
Became widely searched after Krishna spoke about him publicly. Fans noticed their social media posts and public appearances together. His rising MMA career increased his popularity in India.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.