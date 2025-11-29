Who is Rohan Acharya? Karan Deol’s Brother-in-Law Set to Marry Deepika Padukone’s Sister Anisha Padukone

Deepika Padukone’s sister, Anisha Padukone, is set to tie the knot with Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol’s brother-in-law Rohan Acharya. Although the Padukone family has not made any formal announcement, fans are really excited to see the two of them together. Let’s dive in and know who Rohan Acharya is, his net worth, age, and more.