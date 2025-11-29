Who is Rohan Acharya? Karan Deol’s Brother-in-Law Set to Marry Deepika Padukone’s Sister Anisha Padukone
Deepika Padukone’s sister, Anisha Padukone, is set to tie the knot with Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol’s brother-in-law Rohan Acharya. Although the Padukone family has not made any formal announcement, fans are really excited to see the two of them together. Let’s dive in and know who Rohan Acharya is, his net worth, age, and more.
Who is Rohan Acharya?
Rohan Acharya is a Dubai-based entrepreneur and owns a travel business, which is managed with his father, Sumit Acharya. He is also listed as a partner and service executive at Blueground.
Rohan Acharya Connection With Deol Family
Rohan Acharya is the great-grandson of legendary filmmaker Bimal Roy. his sister, Drisha Acharya, is married to Karan Deol, actor Sunny Deol’s son.
Rohan Acharya Marriage to Anisha Padukone
Rohan Acharya has been in a long-term relationship with Deepika Padukone’s sister, Anisha Padukone.
Who is Deepika Padukone’s sister Anisha Padukone?
Deepika Padukone’s sister, Anisha Padukone, is a professional golfer and CEO of her sister’s Live Love Laugh Foundation.
Disclaimer
Both families have made no official announcement yet, but reports indicate that the families are preparing for a wedding.