Malaysia Bans Social Media Accounts for Children Under 16: Countries With Similar Rules
As Malaysia moves to ban social media accounts for children under 16, the country joins a growing list of nations introducing stricter online safety measures for minors. Governments worldwide are implementing age restrictions, parental consent requirements, and stronger platform regulations to protect children from harmful content, cyberbullying, and excessive screen time.
Australia
Australia passed legislation to ban children under 16 from accessing major social media platforms. Companies can face penalties if they fail to take reasonable steps to prevent underage users from creating accounts.
France
France requires social media platforms to obtain parental consent for users under 15. The law aims to improve online safety, reduce cyberbullying, and protect children's mental health from digital risks.
United States
Several U.S. states, including Utah and Arkansas, have introduced laws requiring parental consent for minors' social media use. These measures focus on age verification, privacy protection, and screen-time concerns.
China
China enforces strict internet regulations for minors, including limits on online gaming and social media usage. Platforms must implement youth modes that restrict content access and time spent online.
United Kingdom
The UK has strengthened child online safety regulations through the Online Safety Act. Social media platforms are required to prevent children from accessing harmful content and improve age-verification systems.