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Malaysia Bans Social Media Accounts for Children Under 16: Countries With Similar Rules

Malaysia Bans Social Media Accounts for Children Under 16: Countries With Similar Rules

As Malaysia moves to ban social media accounts for children under 16, the country joins a growing list of nations introducing stricter online safety measures for minors. Governments worldwide are implementing age restrictions, parental consent requirements, and stronger platform regulations to protect children from harmful content, cyberbullying, and excessive screen time.

2/ 5 France France requires social media platforms to obtain parental consent for users under 15. The law aims to improve online safety, reduce cyberbullying, and protect children's mental health from digital risks.

5/ 5 United Kingdom The UK has strengthened child online safety regulations through the Online Safety Act. Social media platforms are required to prevent children from accessing harmful content and improve age-verification systems.

Malaysia has banned social media accounts for children under 16. Here are five countries that have introduced similar restrictions and online safety measures for minors.