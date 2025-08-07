LIVE TV
  • Brothers of Destruction: WWE’s Kane and The Undertaker Story That Shook Wrestling History

Brothers of Destruction: WWE’s Kane and The Undertaker Story That Shook Wrestling History

Kane and The Undertaker are widely popular names in WWE. Two most the scariest, powerful, and remarkable characters in the wrestling industry. But do you know they’re also known as the ‘Brother of Destruction’? But why? What’s the story behind it? 

Brothers of Destruction: WWE’s Kane and The Undertaker Story That Shook Wrestling History - Photo Gallery
1/6

How It All Began

In 1997, Paul Bearer, The Undertaker’s manager, revealed shocking news that The Undertaker had a half-brother named Kane. And that’s how a rising star emerges in WWE ‘Kane’ and the beginning of the most intense relationship ever.

Brothers of Destruction: WWE’s Kane and The Undertaker Story That Shook Wrestling History - Photo Gallery
2/6

Rise of The Brothers of Destruction

After feuding for years, Kane and The Undertaker joined teams and became one of the renowned tag teams in WWE history. Brother of Destruction left a lasting impression on fans due to their epic storyline and terrific appearances.

Brothers of Destruction: WWE’s Kane and The Undertaker Story That Shook Wrestling History - Photo Gallery
3/6

Championship Glory & WWE Legacy

The duo first appeared together in 2002 at the WWF draft. After that, there’s no going back. As a tag team, they’ve held multiple championships and established remarkable moments. Even in their solo careers, they both achieved success.

Brothers of Destruction: WWE’s Kane and The Undertaker Story That Shook Wrestling History - Photo Gallery
4/6

Real-Life Bond? Not Actually Brothers

Kane and The Undertaker are not related in real life. But their on-screen appearances were so strong that most of their fans believed they were. According to the storyline, Kane was the illegitimate son of The Undertaker’s mother. And they further added that The Undertaker set fire to their family's funeral home which led to the killing of his parents.

Brothers of Destruction: WWE’s Kane and The Undertaker Story That Shook Wrestling History - Photo Gallery
5/6

WWE Hall of Fame

Following The Undertaker’s retirement from the WWE, he announced that Kane would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

Brothers of Destruction: WWE’s Kane and The Undertaker Story That Shook Wrestling History - Photo Gallery
6/6

Disclaimer

This gallery is based on publicly available information, WWE match records, and scripted entertainment storylines. The characters of Kane and The Undertaker, including the "Brothers of Destruction" storyline, are part of WWE’s fictional universe. Any references to real-life events or relationships are for entertainment and informational purposes only.

Brothers of Destruction: WWE's Kane and The Undertaker Story That Shook Wrestling History

Brothers of Destruction: WWE's Kane and The Undertaker Story That Shook Wrestling History

Brothers of Destruction: WWE's Kane and The Undertaker Story That Shook Wrestling History
Brothers of Destruction: WWE's Kane and The Undertaker Story That Shook Wrestling History
Brothers of Destruction: WWE's Kane and The Undertaker Story That Shook Wrestling History
Brothers of Destruction: WWE's Kane and The Undertaker Story That Shook Wrestling History

