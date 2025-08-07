Brothers of Destruction: WWE’s Kane and The Undertaker Story That Shook Wrestling History
Kane and The Undertaker are widely popular names in WWE. Two most the scariest, powerful, and remarkable characters in the wrestling industry. But do you know they’re also known as the ‘Brother of Destruction’? But why? What’s the story behind it?
How It All Began
In 1997, Paul Bearer, The Undertaker’s manager, revealed shocking news that The Undertaker had a half-brother named Kane. And that’s how a rising star emerges in WWE ‘Kane’ and the beginning of the most intense relationship ever.
Rise of The Brothers of Destruction
After feuding for years, Kane and The Undertaker joined teams and became one of the renowned tag teams in WWE history. Brother of Destruction left a lasting impression on fans due to their epic storyline and terrific appearances.
Championship Glory & WWE Legacy
The duo first appeared together in 2002 at the WWF draft. After that, there’s no going back. As a tag team, they’ve held multiple championships and established remarkable moments. Even in their solo careers, they both achieved success.
Real-Life Bond? Not Actually Brothers
Kane and The Undertaker are not related in real life. But their on-screen appearances were so strong that most of their fans believed they were. According to the storyline, Kane was the illegitimate son of The Undertaker’s mother. And they further added that The Undertaker set fire to their family's funeral home which led to the killing of his parents.
WWE Hall of Fame
Following The Undertaker’s retirement from the WWE, he announced that Kane would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
Disclaimer
This gallery is based on publicly available information, WWE match records, and scripted entertainment storylines. The characters of Kane and The Undertaker, including the "Brothers of Destruction" storyline, are part of WWE’s fictional universe. Any references to real-life events or relationships are for entertainment and informational purposes only.