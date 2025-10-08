LIVE TV
151st IPU Assembly To Highlight Parliamentary Role In Humanitarian Action

The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) will convene its 151st Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland from 19-23 October 2025 under the theme: Upholding humanitarian norms and supporting humanitarian action in times of crisis.

October 8, 2025 14:51:47 IST

The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) will convene its 151st Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland from 19-23 October 2025 under the theme: Upholding humanitarian norms and supporting humanitarian action in times of crisis. 

Against a backdrop of 120 ongoing conflicts and 310 million people in need of humanitarian assistance around the world – as documented by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) – hundreds of legislators will gather to advance parliamentary action that safeguards international humanitarian law, defends the independence of relief efforts and reinforces multilateral commitments. 

The Assembly will shine a spotlight on the needs of the most vulnerable in conflicts — including displaced populations, women, youth, minorities and those affected by food insecurity and disease — while supporting broader goals in peacebuilding, development, gender equality and climate action.

Other themes and meetings

Throughout the Assembly, various IPU bodies will convene, including the four thematic Standing Committees, the Forum of Women Parliamentarians, the Forum of Young Parliamentarians and the Committee on the Human Rights of Parliamentarians. 

IPU bodies dedicated to parliamentary diplomacy will meet, including the Task Force for the peaceful resolution of the war in Ukraine, the Group of Facilitators on Cyprus and the Committee on Middle East Questions.

The Standing Committee on United Nations will examine the process ahead for UN reform, as well as accountability and transparency in the election of the UN Secretary General.

Other subjects under discussion will include food security, migration and transnational crime, managing AI, fostering religious literacy, parliamentary oversight of defence spending, methane reduction, preventing corporate tax evasion, and the protection of children from illegal adoption.

Membership expansion

Brunei Darussalam is expected to be welcomed as the IPU’s 182nd Member Parliament, enhancing the Organization’s universality. Several international bodies are also expected to be recognized as permanent observers.

Cremer-Passy Prize

The Assembly will feature the announcement of the winner of the 2025 Cremer-Passy Prize, honouring a parliamentarian who has shown exceptional leadership in gender equality, the IPU’s theme of the year. 

Practical details

Venue: The International Conference Centre Geneva (CICG), 7 rue de Varembé, 1202 Geneva, Switzerland.

Media attendance: 

All UN-accredited media representatives will be able to access the Assembly venue. 

For international media travelling to Geneva, please register here.

The IPU is the global organization of national parliaments. It was founded in 1889 as the first multilateral political organization in the world, encouraging cooperation and dialogue between all nations. Today, the IPU comprises 181 national Member Parliaments and 15 regional parliamentary bodies. It promotes peace, democracy and sustainable development. It helps parliaments become stronger, younger, greener and more gender-balanced. It also defends the human rights of parliamentarians through a dedicated committee made up of MPs from around the world.

