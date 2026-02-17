Adani Commits USD 100 Bn To Sovereign AI Infrastructure

The Adani Group today announced one of the world’s largest integrated energy-compute commitments, a direct investment of USD 100 billion to develop renewable-energy-powered, hyperscale AI-ready data centres by 2035. The initiative will establish a long-term sovereign energy and compute platform designed to position India as a global leader in the emerging Intelligence Revolution.

The investment is expected to catalyse by 2035 an additional USD 150 billion across server manufacturing, advanced electrical infrastructure, sovereign cloud platforms and supporting industries. Together, this is projected to create a USD 250 billion AI infrastructure ecosystem in India over the decade.

“The world is entering an Intelligence Revolution more profound than any previous Industrial Revolution,” said Mr Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. “Nations that master the symmetry between energy and compute will shape the next decade. India is uniquely positioned to lead. At Adani, we are building on our foundation in data centres and green energy to expand into the complete five-layer AI stack focused on India’s technological sovereignty. India will not be a mere consumer in the AI age. We will be the creators, the builders and the exporters of intelligence and we are proud to be able to participate in that future.”

This roadmap builds on AdaniConnex’s existing 2 GW national data centre, expanding toward a 5 GW target that positions India at the epicentre of the global AI economy. This vision is anchored by landmark partnerships with Google to establish the nation’s largest gigawatt-scale AI data centre campus in Visakhapatnam, alongside additional campuses in Noida, and with Microsoft spanning Hyderabad and Pune. The Adani Group is also in discussion with other major players seeking to establish large scale campuses across India thereby further cementing its position as India’s premier AI infrastructure partner.

In line with this vision, the Group will also deepen its data centre partnership with Flipkart, advancing the collaboration toward the development of a second AI data centre purpose-built to support Flipkart’s next-generation digital commerce, high-performance computing and large-scale AI workloads.

The World’s Largest Integrated Data Centre Platform

The 5 GW deployment will create the world’s largest integrated data centre platform, combining renewable power generation, transmission infrastructure and hyperscale AI compute within a single coordinated architecture. Unlike conventional data centre expansions, the program is designed as a unified energy-and-compute ecosystem, where generation, grid resilience and high-density processing capacity are developed in parallel.

Facilities will be optimised for large high-density compute clusters and next-generation AI workloads, supported by advanced liquid cooling systems and high-efficiency power architecture. Dedicated compute capacity will support Indian Large Language Models (LLMs) and national data initiatives, ensuring long-term data sovereignty. Reliable transmission networks and advanced grid systems will underpin the platform, ensuring stability, scalability and uptime at hyperscale.

Leveraging India’s Renewable Advantage

As global AI workloads become increasingly energy-intensive, the Adani Group is uniquely positioned to provide the competitively priced, carbon-neutral power essential for this transition. Central to this strategy is Adani Green Energy’s 30 GW Khavda project, of which over 10 GW is already operational. In addition, the Group is committed to investing another USD 55 billion to expand its renewable energy portfolio, which will include one of the world’s largest battery energy storage systems (BESS).

Strategic connectivity through cable landing stations, including at Adani’s network of ports, will ensure low-latency global integration with the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia.

Derisking and Building Aatmanirbhar Supply Chains

To reduce exposure to global supply-chain volatility, the Adani Group will also co-invest in domestic manufacturing partnerships of critical infrastructure components, including high-capacity transformers, advanced power electronics, grid systems, inverters and industrial thermal management solutions.

This approach positions India not only as a data hub but as a producer and exporter of next-generation intelligence and compute infrastructure.

Integrating with National Priorities

By leveraging its existing AI-based industry cloud which currently manages millions of renewable assets in real-time, the Adani Group is establishing a digital blueprint for significant internal compute expansion. Aligned with the PM Gati Shakti program, the Group is embedding agentic AI across its logistics, ports and industrial corridors to create hyper-efficient, smart operations. This strategic integration not only modernises national infrastructure but also ensures data sovereignty, bridging the gap between heavy industry and intelligent, secure automation.

Democratising High-Performance Compute

In line with India’s five-layer AI architecture (Applications, Models, Chips, Energy and Data Centres), the Group will actively participate in partnerships across the full stack. A significant portion of GPU capacity will be reserved for Indian AI startups, research institutions and deep-tech entrepreneurs, alleviating compute scarcity and fostering a domestic innovation ecosystem.

Capitalising on India’s Talent

Working with leading academic institutions, the Adani Group will establish specialised AI Infrastructure Engineering curricula, applied AI research labs focused on energy and logistics and a national fellowship program to address the growing skills gap.

This long-term commitment by the Adani Group establishes one of the world’s most ambitious integrated energy and AI infrastructure platforms ever undertaken at national scale. The Adani Group invites global technology companies, sovereign institutions and innovation partners to participate and collaborate in building India’s next-generation AI infrastructure platform.