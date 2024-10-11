Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Adani Enterprises Begins QIP Process With ₹1 Face Value Equity Shares

Adani Enterprises Limited, a leading multinational conglomerate, has initiated the Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) of its equity shares, marking a significant step in its strategic capital-raising efforts.

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
Adani Enterprises Begins QIP Process With ₹1 Face Value Equity Shares

Adani Enterprises Limited, a leading multinational conglomerate, has initiated the Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) of its equity shares, marking a significant step in its strategic capital-raising efforts. The company made the announcement following the approval of the QIP Committee at its meeting today, with the opening of the Issue scheduled for today, October 9, 2024.

Key Details of the QIP

Adani Enterprises is offering equity shares of face value ₹1 each under the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 (SEBI ICDR Regulations) and in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013. This move comes after the company’s Board of Directors approved the QIP process at its meeting held on May 28, 2024, and following a special resolution passed on June 24, 2024.

The QIP Committee met today and passed key resolutions including:

Authorization to Open the Issue: The committee formally authorized the opening of the QIP today, October 9, 2024.

Approval of Floor Price: The floor price for the issue has been determined as per the pricing formula prescribed by the SEBI ICDR Regulations.

Adoption of Preliminary Placement Document: The preliminary placement document dated October 9, 2024, and the related application forms have been approved and adopted by the committee.

Floor Price and Relevant Date

In line with the SEBI ICDR Regulations, the ‘Relevant Date’ for the issue has been set as October 9, 2024, which determines the floor price for the equity shares. Based on the prescribed pricing formula, the floor price for the QIP has been fixed at ₹3,117.4750 per equity share.

Further, as per the SEBI guidelines, the company has the option to offer a discount of up to 5% on the floor price, which it may choose to exercise at its discretion.

Leading Book Running Managers Appointed

The QIP process will be managed by three renowned financial institutions. SBI Capital Markets Limited, Jefferies India Private Limited, and ICICI Securities Limited have been appointed as the Book Running Lead Managers (BRLMs) for the offering. Additionally, Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. has been appointed as an advisor to assist the company in the process.

Objective of the QIP

The Qualified Institutions Placement is part of Adani Enterprises’ strategy to raise funds to support its business growth, expansion plans, and strengthen its balance sheet. The funds raised through this offering will help the company scale its operations, invest in infrastructure, and support its diversified business portfolio across key sectors including energy, infrastructure, logistics, and real estate.

Regulatory Filings

In compliance with regulatory requirements, Adani Enterprises has filed the preliminary placement document with the BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited on the same day, October 9, 2024.

A Global Perspective

It is important to note that the equity shares offered through this QIP are not being registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, and as such, cannot be sold or offered within the United States, unless in a transaction exempt from registration requirements. The company has clarified that this is not a public offering in the U.S. market.

The launch of the QIP reflects Adani Enterprises’ commitment to enhancing its financial position and expanding its operations across multiple sectors. With strong support from top-tier financial institutions, the company is poised to attract institutional investors and accelerate its growth trajectory in the coming years.

ALSO READ: NewsX Campaigns Ratna For Ratan: Know List Of Ratan Tata’s Awards

Filed under

adani enterprises QIP Qualified Institutions Placement
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

Violence Erupts In Martinique Over High Living Costs, Curfew Now In Effect

Violence Erupts In Martinique Over High Living Costs, Curfew Now In Effect

EU Set To Impose Sanctions On Iran For Supplying Ballistic Missiles To Russia

EU Set To Impose Sanctions On Iran For Supplying Ballistic Missiles To Russia

Trudeau Meets PM Modi In Laos, Stresses ‘Work That We Need To Do’

Trudeau Meets PM Modi In Laos, Stresses ‘Work That We Need To Do’

Zelensky Meets Pope Francis Amid European Tour To Bolster Support For ‘Victory Plan’

Zelensky Meets Pope Francis Amid European Tour To Bolster Support For ‘Victory Plan’

User Praises Icecream And Sanitary Napkin Combo, BigBasket Apologises

User Praises Icecream And Sanitary Napkin Combo, BigBasket Apologises

Entertainment

Arjun Mathur Ties the Knot with Tiya Tejpal in Intimate Ceremony; Jodi ‘Made In Heaven’

Arjun Mathur Ties the Knot with Tiya Tejpal in Intimate Ceremony; Jodi ‘Made In Heaven’

Barun Sobti On Kohrra Season 2: It Will Be Better Than First One

Barun Sobti On Kohrra Season 2: It Will Be Better Than First One

Amitabh Bachchan’s 82nd Birthday, Anand Pandit Shares Memories Of Film ‘Trishul’

Amitabh Bachchan’s 82nd Birthday, Anand Pandit Shares Memories Of Film ‘Trishul’

Shabana Azmi To Be Awarded With Excellence Cinema Award At MAMI Mumbai Festival

Shabana Azmi To Be Awarded With Excellence Cinema Award At MAMI Mumbai Festival

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham’ To Re-Release In Theatres October 18

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham’ To Re-Release In Theatres October 18

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Students Dazzle At Lakmé Fashion Week With ‘Chor Bazar’ Collection

Students Dazzle At Lakmé Fashion Week With ‘Chor Bazar’ Collection

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox