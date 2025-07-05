Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
Home > Press Release > Adani Ports Unveils First Steel Slag Road In Hazira; The First In Any Private Port Worldwide

Adani Ports Unveils First Steel Slag Road In Hazira; The First In Any Private Port Worldwide

Adani Ports inaugurated the world’s first steel slag road within a port at Hazira, Gujarat. Spanning 1.1 km and connecting MPB-1 to the coal yard. The project is developed with CSIR-CRRI and the Union Ministry of Science & Technology. It showcases sustainable reuse of industrial waste. The project boosts infrastructure durability, supports the Waste to Wealth mission, and exemplifies green port development.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ) has inaugurated the world’s first steel slag road at any port.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last Updated: July 5, 2025 19:52:52 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

In a landmark step for green infrastructure, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ) has inaugurated the world’s first steel slag road at any port, setting a new global benchmark in circular economy-led development.

Spanning 1.1 kilometres within Hazira Port, this sustainable road connects the Multi-Purpose Berth (MPB-1) to the coal yard. It utilizes processed steel slag aggregates—a by-product of steel manufacturing—demonstrating how industrial waste can be repurposed into high-performance, durable infrastructure.

The project was developed as part of Phase-II of the Bulk & General Cargo Terminal (BGCT) expansion in collaboration with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – Central Road Research Institute (CSIR-CRRI) and the Union Ministry of Science & Technology.

The road’s flexible pavement design, curated by CSIR-CRRI, enhances load-bearing capacity and longevity while cutting down on construction costs and environmental impact. The initiative aligns with the Waste to Wealth mission and reinforces APSEZ’s commitment to environmentally conscious port development.

The road was formally inaugurated at Hazira Port by Dr. Vijay Kumar Saraswat, Member (Science & Technology), NITI Aayog, in the presence of Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Director-General, CSIR & Secretary, DSIR, and Dr. Manoranjan Parida, Director, CSIR-CRRI & President, Indian Roads Congress. Also present were Satish Pandey, Senior Principal Scientist and inventor of steel slag road technology, Anand Marathe, COO, Adani Hazira Port Ltd., and other dignitaries and scientists.

This marks India’s third steel slag road, but the first ever constructed inside a port globally, placing India and APSEZ at the forefront of sustainable maritime infrastructure.
With this initiative, APSEZ continues to lead the transformation of India’s logistics sector, blending innovation, industrial ecology, and infrastructure resilience in service of national growth.

Also Read: India Backs Inclusive Development And Governance Reforms At NDB

Tags: adaniadani groupadani ports growth
Advertisement

More News

“Jurassic World: Rebirth” Smashes Global Box Office As Scarlett Johansson Makes Thunderous Debut In India
Must Watch For This Weekend On OTT: The Hunt, Good Wife And Many More
Shubman Gill’s Record-Breaking Centuries Run Leaves Suryakumar Yadav Speechless – ‘Arey Bhai…!’
Iran-US Standoff: Donald Trump Says Tehran Still Wants To Build Nuclear Weapons
Shubman Gill Joins Brian Lara After Breaking Virat Kohli’s Record In Birmingham Test
Japan’s Famous Matcha Tea Output Takes A Dip Amidst Record Breaking Heat
India vs England, 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant Unleashes Fury, Shatters Ben Stokes’ Six-Hitting Record
“Literacy Increased, But Civic Sense Declined”: This 1980s Viral Photo Leaves Natives Nostalgic, Fosters Debate On Urban Planning
IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Shubman Gill’s Masterstroke! Century After Double Ton Puts India In Dominating Position
Mumbai Trekkers Embrace Lush Trails This Weekend As IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Heavy Rainfall

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?