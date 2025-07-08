Adani Power Completes The Acquisition Of 600 MW Vidarbha Power

Adani Power Ltd. (APL), India’s largest private thermal power producer, has successfully completed the acquisition and resolution plan implementation of Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd. (VIPL) for an aggregate consideration of ₹4,000 crore. VIPL is a 2×300 MW domestic coal-fired power plant located in Butibori, Nagpur district, Maharashtra.

VIPL was undergoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). On June 18, 2025, the Hon’ble Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved Adani Power’s resolution plan. Subsequently, the plan was successfully implemented on July 7, 2025.

APL takes its operating capacity to 18,150 MW with this acquisition. APL is further undertaking the expansion of its base-load power generation portfolio through a mix of brownfield and greenfield projects. It is currently constructing six brownfield Ultra-supercritical Thermal Power Plants (USCTPPs) of 1,600 MW each at its existing locations in Singrauli-Mahan (Madhya Pradesh), Raipur, Raigarh, and Korba (Chhattisgarh), and Kawai (Rajasthan), in addition to a 1,600 MW greenfield USCTPP at Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from this, it is also reviving the construction of a 1,320 MW supercritical power plant at Korba, which it had previously acquired. With this, APL aims to cement its position as India’s largest private base-load power generation company, targeting 30,670 MW of operational capacity by 2030.

“The acquisition of VIPL is a key milestone in Adani Power’s strategy to unlock value through the turnaround of stressed assets. As we continue expanding our portfolio, we remain committed to supporting India’s vision of ‘Electricity for All’ by delivering reliable, affordable base-load power that fuels the country’s sustainable growth,” said SB Khyalia, Chief Executive Officer, Adani Power Ltd.

ALSO READ: Adani Group Unveils the Third Film in the Hum Karke Dikhate Hain Series: “Story of Suraj”