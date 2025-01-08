CSMIA Is India’s First Airport To Receive Prestigious ACI Level 5 Accreditation For Exemplary Standards In Customer Experience

CSMIA achieves Level 5 accreditation from ACI, becoming India's first and the third airport globally to earn this recognition for excellence.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) celebrates a momentous achievement with Level 5 accreditation from Airports Council International (ACI) — the pinnacle of recognition in ACI’s Airport Customer Experience Accreditation Programme. CSMIA is the first airport in India and third airport in the world to achieve this remarkable milestone, distinguishing CSMIA as a leader in passenger satisfaction and operational excellence. By securing this esteemed honour, CSMIA proudly joins the ranks of the world’s top-performing airports.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) said, “CSMIA is thrilled to stand among the world’s leading airports to receive this esteemed recognition. This prestigious accreditation is the outcome of our dedication to understanding and enhancing the passenger experience. This achievement not only highlights our progress, it also reinforces CSMIA’s role as a global leader in airport operations and passenger service, strengthening our resolve to shape the future of airport experiences.”

Design thinking methodologies employed at CSMIA enabled the development of innovative solutions that address needs of stakeholders, including airlines, retail and lounge partners, and regulatory bodies. Continuous collection and analysis of customer feedback and CSAT scores helped identify pain points and areas for improvement. Employees, vendor partners and stakeholders like CISF, Immigration, Customs and Airlines play a crucial role in customer service. All teams at CSMIA have undergone rigorous training focused on enabling smooth passenger journeys.

CSMIA’s dedication extends beyond operational advancements with a data-driven, digital-first, passenger-centric approach. A significantly expanded digital gateway programme has enhanced the travel experience for both DigiYatra and non-DigiYatra passengers. E-gates at the entry to T2 have been increased from 24 to an impressive 68 – the highest number of e-gates at the kerbside at any airport in India. The rollout of the aviio app – a first of its kind digital initiative among airports in India – is focused on enabling stakeholders at the airport to collaborate and serve passengers better. This path-breaking initiative aims to serve the aviation community and set new standards for Airport operations , management and passenger experience. Every improvement at CSMIA aims to minimise wait times, augment comfort, and facilitate smooth journeys for passengers.

Through continuous innovation in infrastructure, technology, and services, CSMIA has set new benchmarks for excellence. A highlight of its efforts is the reintroduction of the popular Pawfect programme, featuring nine comfort dogs stationed at Terminal 2 Departures. These furry ambassadors of joy bring comfort and smiles to passengers, adding a delightful and memorable touch to their travel experience.

As it looks to the future, the Airport remains dedicated to innovation, sustainability, and delivering memorable travel experiences, ensuring that every journey through CSMIA is extraordinary.

