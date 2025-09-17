Deepika Padukone’s Trailblazing Journey In Global Luxury Brands World: Pioneer For India’s Rise Globally And Significant To Growing Indian Representation As Ambassadors

Deepika Padukone is not only the biggest superstar in Indian cinema but also a true global icon. Her charm and influence extend far beyond India, and she has worked tirelessly to earn this stature of international recognition. Along with delivering a streak of successful films, Deepika has played a pioneering role in representing India on the world stage – from being a global luxury brand ambassador, as well as a cultural ambassador.

At a time when Hollywood stars dominated the global luxury brand space, with no Indian faces at the forefront, she broke barriers and paved the way. In 2017, she became the first Indian to be signed by global luxury fashion houses Louis Vuitton and Cartier.

By doing so, she set the stage for the country’s growing influence and opened doors for other Indian celebrities to follow in subsequent years. Among the many prestigious brands she has been associated with are Dyson, Adidas, Qatar Airways, and Pottery Barn. And she shows no signs of slowing down!

Continuing her stellar global run, Deepika recently achieved yet another milestone by becoming the first Indian star to serve as a jury member for the LVMH Prize, an event celebrating young fashion designers. By joining a panel of global fashion leaders, she cemented her presence not just as a face but as a voice of influence in the luxury industry.

In addition, she was announced as a recipient of a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in the Motion Pictures category, making her the first Indian star to receive this honor. The announcement was made on July 3, 2025, by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which selects 35 inductees annually based on their career merit and public impact.

Deepika Padukone’s rise from being one of India’s most celebrated actresses to a global trailblazer has redefined how Indian faces are perceived in the world of international luxury and fashion. Her journey has been nothing short of revolutionary, marking a shift in an industry once dominated by Western representation. Global luxury brands are now looking to bring Indian faces into the spotlight for a more localized and diverse approach. For instance, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Rashmika Mandanna, and Sonam Kapoor, among others, have been signed as global ambassadors by leading brands. This shift toward Indian representation reflects not only the changing consumer landscape but also the evolving power dynamics within the luxury sector.

By breaking barriers and leading global campaigns, Deepika has paved the way for India on the world’s biggest platforms – from BAFTA to WEF, Academy Museum gala to FIFA and now, LVMH juror. She has proven that Indian faces are not only important but also aspirational ushering in a new era of representation on the global stage. As brands seek to establish a strong foothold in India, they are increasingly recognizing that culturally relevant celebrities bring immense value and influence through their undisputed stardom.