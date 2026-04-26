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Home > Press Release > Dr. Priti Adani’s Swabhimaan Vision Reaches Madhya Pradesh, To Support 1,500 Women

Dr. Priti Adani’s Swabhimaan Vision Reaches Madhya Pradesh, To Support 1,500 Women

Adani Foundation opened an Adani Vikas Kendra in Madhya Pradesh to provide skills and jobs to women, aiming to support around 1,500 women with sustainable livelihoods.

Adani Foundation
Adani Foundation

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: April 26, 2026 10:25:47 IST

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Dr. Priti Adani’s Swabhimaan Vision Reaches Madhya Pradesh, To Support 1,500 Women

Badarwas, Madhya Pradesh, April 25, 2026: In Badarwas, Madhya Pradesh (MP), women seeking steady income will now find new pathways to earn and build self-reliance. As part of this effort, the Adani Foundation, the social welfare and development arm of the Adani Group, has opened an Adani Vikas Kendra in MP’s Shivpuri district, bringing structured work opportunities closer to home.

The Swabhimaan programme of the Adani Foundation aims to connect one million women across India with sustainable livelihoods. It focuses on enabling women to move from informal, irregular work to stable, income-generating opportunities linked to markets.
Spread across 48,000 square feet, the centre will operate in its full capacity with 600 modern sewing machines and is designed as both a training and production facility. Women will gain practical skills and access to regular livelihood opportunities. As the centre scales up, around 1,500 women are expected to earn steady income and support their families with greater confidence.

The facility was inaugurated by the Union Minister for Communications and Development of Northeastern Region (DoNER) and Member of Parliament from Guna constituency, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia. More than 5,000 women from nearby villages attended the programme, reflecting strong local participation and demand for livelihood opportunities.
Speaking on the occasion, Shri Scindia said, “What we are witnessing in Badarwas is the power of aspiration taking shape. I congratulate Shri Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, and the Adani Foundation for creating a platform where skills can reach global markets. One can see the resolve in the eyes of my beloved didis. Their hopes and aspirations are finding expression through meaningful livelihoods. This centre is a true engine of empowerment, and over the next five years, I am confident that products from Badarwas will resonate across the country and beyond.”

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The Adani Foundation’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Abhishek Lakhtakia, said: “Guided by our Chairperson Dr. Priti Adani’s belief that empowering women begins with the ability to earn with dignity, Swabhimaan focuses on turning skills into sustained income. By connecting women to real work and markets, we are enabling them to build financial independence and play a stronger role in their households and communities.”

In Badarwas, this approach is expected to improve household income, reduce dependence on informal work and limit the need for migration, while strengthening women’s participation in local economic activities.

By investing in infrastructure, skills and market access, the Adani Foundation is ensuring that women can earn regularly and build more secure futures for themselves and their families.
The Adani Foundation will mark its 30th anniversary on August 11 this year, reflecting three decades of sustained commitment to inclusive development across the length and breadth of India.

About the Adani Foundation

Since 1996, the Adani Foundation, social welfare and development arm of the Adani Group, has remained agile and deeply committed to making strategic social investments for sustainable outcomes across India. It is empowering and enriching the lives of children, women, youth, and marginalized communities in the core areas of education, health and nutrition, sustainable livelihoods, climate action, and community development. The strategies of the Foundation are integrated in national priorities and global Sustainable Development Goals. The Adani Foundation is currently operating in 7,247 villages and urban wards across 22 states, positively impacting 13.3 million lives.

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Dr. Priti Adani’s Swabhimaan Vision Reaches Madhya Pradesh, To Support 1,500 Women

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Dr. Priti Adani’s Swabhimaan Vision Reaches Madhya Pradesh, To Support 1,500 Women
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