Home > Press Release > India And New Zealand Announce ‘Free Trade Agreement’; To Serve As Catalyst For Trade, Investment, Innovation

India And New Zealand Announce ‘Free Trade Agreement’; To Serve As Catalyst For Trade, Investment, Innovation

Free Trade Agreement: Prime Minister Narendra Modi helds a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of New Zealand. The 2 leaders jointly announce a landmark India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement. The leaders agree that the FTA would serve as a catalyst for greater trade, investment, innovation and shared opportunities between both countries.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 22, 2025 12:15:50 IST

Free Trade Agreement: Prime Minister Narendra Modi helds a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of New Zealand. The two leaders jointly announce a landmark India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement. The leaders agree that the FTA would serve as a catalyst for greater trade, investment, innovation and shared opportunities between both countries.

The leaders also welcome progress in other areas of bilateral cooperation including defence, sports, education and people-to-people ties.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of New Zealand, The Rt. Hon. Christopher Luxon today. The two leaders jointly announced the successful conclusion of the historic, ambitious and mutually beneficial India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

With negotiations having been Initiated during PM Luxon’s visit to India in March 2025, the two leaders agreed that the conclusion of the FTA in a record time of 9 months reflects the shared ambition and political will to further deepen ties between the two countries. The FTA would significantly deepen bilateral economic engagement, enhance market access, promote investment flows, strengthen strategic cooperation between the two countries, and also open up new opportunities for innovators, entrepreneurs, farmers, MSMEs, students and youth of both countries across various sectors.

With the strong and credible foundation provided by the FTA, both leaders expressed confidence in doubling bilateral trade over the next five years as well as an investment of USD 20 billion in India from New Zealand over the next 15 years.

The leaders also welcomed the progress achieved in other areas of bilateral cooperation such as sports, education, and people-to-people ties, and reaffirmed their commitment towards further strengthening of the India-New Zealand partnership. The leaders agreed to remain in touch.

Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
