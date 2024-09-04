India Is asserting Its Emerging Dominance In The Green Hydrogen Sector: Pralhad Joshi At The Curtain Raiser Of ICGH 2024

The Government of India is organising the 2nd International Conference on Green Hydrogen from 11-13 September at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. At the curtain-raiser ceremony held today, Shri Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of New & Renewable Energy; Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution highlighted the conference’s significance in advancing India’s Green Hydrogen ecosystem. “The second edition of International Conference on Green Hydrogen (ICGH 2024) marks a significant milestone in our endeavour towards making India the global hub for the production of Green Hydrogen and its derivatives. This year, the three-day event will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, industry experts, and innovators from around the world to explore the latest advancements in Green Hydrogen technology.”Shri Joshi, further said, “We are committed to making India a world leader in this crucial sector.

Under Honourable Prime Minister Shri Modi’s leadership, we are sending a clear message about India’s aspirations for a leadership position in clean energy and assert its emerging dominance in the Green Hydrogen sector. Through the National Green Hydrogen Mission, we expect to position India as the global hub to produce Green Hydrogen and its derivatives. The conference will provide a platform for showcasing products, services and technologies to a global audience. The conference will also discuss green financing, human resource upskilling and start-up initiatives. After the successful completion of the first edition of the International Conference on Green Hydrogen last year, we are presenting the second edition, and it is bigger this time, just like the ambition in the Green Hydrogen sector. 2000 registrations have already taken place, and we are expecting over 6000 registrations from International and national scientists, and 120+ exhibitors.”As part of its quest towards energy transition, the first edition of the International Conferenceon Green Hydrogen (ICGH) 2023 was successful in bringing together stakeholders from India and across the world, to explore establishing a Green Hydrogen ecosystem and foster a systemic approach for meeting the global goals for decarbonization through Green Hydrogen.

Since the inaugural edition, the Indian mission has achieved significant progress namely awarding capacity of 3000 MW for electrolyser manufacturing; 4,12,000 TPA (Tonnes Per Annum) for Green Hydrogen production; issued tenders for 4,50,000 TPA of Green Hydrogen capacity and 7,39,000 TPA of Green Ammonia production. Pilot projects are likely to be initiated in the steel, shipping and mobility sector. The government has also launched the R&D scheme with an outlay of Rs. 400 crores to support the research activities in the Green Hydrogen ecosystem.

The timing of the conference is particularly significant as nations worldwide intensify their efforts to combat climate change and reduce dependence on fossil fuels. Developing Green Hydrogen technologies offer a promising pathway to meet this demand sustainably while achieving the country’s ambitious climate goals.

The minister highlighted several innovative components of the conference, including a Green Hydrogen Hackathon, GH2THON, a youth session, Green Hydrogen for Youth, and poster and quiz competitions. These initiatives are designed to engage a wide range of participants and foster innovation in the field.

“Our GH2thon hackathon will challenge bright minds to develop solutions for the Green Hydrogen ecosystem. We are looking for innovative indigenous solutions to drive technological breakthroughs in the Green Hydrogen ecosystem of India. Whether it’s enhancing energy efficiency, optimizing the supply chain, or integrating hydrogen technology with existing infrastructure, your ideas can make a difference!” Minister Joshi explained.” The #GH2thon Hackathon engaging students, researchers, entrepreneurs, and startups todevelop innovative solutions for challenges in the Green Hydrogen sector offers prize money of Rs. 1.5 Lakhs to the winner, Rs. 75, 000 to the first runner-up and Rs. 50, 000 to the second runner-up. The Scientific Poster Competition Finals on Hydrogen & Fuel Cells Research scheduled for 12

September has attracted more than 100 abstracts. The competition offers prize money: ₹50,000 for first place, ₹30,000 for second, and ₹20,000 for third.

Additionally, five finalist teams selected through an intense preliminary round, will compete for prizes of ₹50,000, ₹35,000, and ₹15,000 for first, second, and third places, respectively, in the #ICGH2024 Green Hydrogen Quiz Finale.

Shri Joshi further added, “We’re particularly excited about the youth session, which will provide a platform for the next generation of renewable energy leaders to share their ideas and perspectives.” The special session “Green Hydrogen for Youth” is slated for the second day of the conference, underlining the crucial role of young people in addressing climate change. This session aims to engage and educate the student community about Green Hydrogen as the fuel of the future.

This session will bring together eminent celebrities and young environmental activists to share insights about Green Hydrogen and inspire youngsters. “We have invited brilliant global minds along with the national stakeholders to join us at ICGH2024. This is an unparalleled opportunity to deepen our understanding about the Green Hydrogen landscape and engage with India’s rapidly growing Green Hydrogen sector and to contribute to shaping a sustainable energy future for our planet”, Shri Joshi concluded.

A highlight of the event will be the CEOs’ Roundtable, to be held at The Ashok on 11th September 2024. This exclusive gathering will bring together CEOs and investors from leading companies in the Green Hydrogen space, fostering high-level dialogue on industry challenges and opportunities.

Gracing the occasion, Shri Bhupinder S. Bhalla, Secretary, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, Government of India, said “This year’s focus is on fostering international collaboration, exploring practical applications in sectors like transportation and energy, and discussing strategies for scaling up Green Hydrogen production. With key sessions on financing, infrastructure development, and youth engagement, the conference serves as a dynamic platform for knowledge-sharing, innovation, and driving global progress towards a sustainable energy future. As we embark on the Second International Conference on Green Hydrogen, we stand at the forefront of a transformative journey towards a sustainable future.

This platform unites global minds to advance cutting-edge innovations in Green Hydrogen, fostering collaboration across sectors. Together, we will explore new technologies, strategic partnerships,and pathways to make Green Hydrogen a cornerstone of our clean energy transition. We are excited to witness the growing momentum and eagerly anticipate the impactful outcomes that will shape the future of energy.” US will be the partner country for ICGH-2024. “From policy discussions to technological showcases, ICGH-2024 is designed to accelerate

India’s Green Hydrogen journey,” Secretary Shri Bhalla, further stated. The event will draw over 6,000 attendees, including delegates from the private sector, public sector undertakings, government ministries, academic institutions, and state governments. Strong international participation is also on the cards, reflecting India’s commitment to global cooperation in addressing climate change and energy security challenges. The curtain raiser event was also graced by Shri Sudeep Jain, Additional Secretary, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, Government of India, Shri R P Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited; Shri Abhay Bakre, Mission Director,

National Green Hydrogen Mission, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, Government of India.

Shri Ajay Yadav, Joint Secretary, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, Government of India, welcomed the dignitaries. He reiterated that climate change and energy transition have taken centre stage at the global public policy discourse and highlighted the importance of energy transition, positioning Green Hydrogen as the fuel of the future to decarbonise key

sectors. The goal is to become a global hub for production, utilization and export of Green Hydrogen. It will note only reduce carbon emissions but would also reduce dependence on imported fossil fuel.

ICGH-2024 is being organised by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India in association with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Department of Science and Technology, and the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research. The Solar Energy Corporation of India and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) serve as the implementation and industry

partners, respectively.