Navigating the E-Way Bill Generation Landscape

“An E-way bill is a digital document. As per Section 60 of the GST Act, an e-way bill must be generated when transporting goods worth more than Rs. 50,000. This bill includes several details, like the sender, receiver, and transporter of the goods. The e-way bill system reduces paperwork and allows for real-time tracking of goods. Since all the records are created and stored digitally, it also prevents tax evasion. Want to know how these bills are generated? In this article, let’s see who can generate e-way bills and what process must be followed.

Who can generate e-way bills

As per the GST Act, an e-way bill can be generated by different parties involved in the transportation of goods (depending on their role). Let’s see how it works:

I) Registered suppliers

Suppliers who are registered under GST can create an e-way bill for goods they are dispatching. For example,

Say you are a seller who operates on online marketplaces.

You made a sale and are sending products to a buyer.

Now, you are responsible for generating this document to comply with GST rules.

II) Registered recipients

If the recipient (buyer) is responsible for moving the goods, they can generate the e-way bill instead of the supplier. This ensures the movement of goods is documented properly, no matter who handles transportation.

III) Transporters

Transporters (such as logistics companies) can also generate an e-way bill if the supplier or recipient hasn’t done so. They can create an e-way bill using their transporter ID.

IV) Unregistered persons

Even unregistered individuals (not registered under GST) who are transporting goods can generate an e-way bill by accessing the e-way bill portal. From there, they must:

Select the “citizen” option

Provide the required details

Create the e-way bill

How to generate e-way bills

To generate an e-way bill in the prescribed EWB-01 format, you must follow these steps:

Step I: Access the portal

On your web browser, go to the e-way bill portal. Here log in using your GSTIN (GST Identification Number) and password. This is the first step to access the system.

Step II: Choose ‘Generate New’

After logging in, find the “”e-way bill”” option in the menu and click on “Generate New.” This will take you to the form for creating a new e-way bill.

Step III: Fill out Part A of the form

Provide important details in Part A of the form, such as:

GSTIN of the supplier and recipient

Invoice or challan number

Value of goods

Description of the goods

Dispatch and delivery locations

Document details

Step VI: Enter transportation details

In Part B of the form, include transportation details like:

Mode of transport (road, rail, air, etc.).

Vehicle number or transporter ID

Please note that a lot of information entered in Part B will depend on how the goods are being moved.

Step V: Submit the form

Review all the details you have entered to ensure they are correct. After verifying, click the “Submit” button to process the information.

Step VI: Get the e-way bill number

Once you submit the form, the system generates a unique e-way bill number (EBN). Save or print this number for use during the transportation of goods.

Conclusion

The e-way bill system has been in force since April 1, 2018. It simplifies the transportation of goods under GST rules by reducing paperwork and transit time. Also, it allows real-time tracking of goods, which benefits all the related parties like sellers, transporters, banks, and NBFCs. As per the current rules, an e-way bill can be generated by any of the following parties:

Supplier

Recipient

Transporter

An unregistered person

The generation is simple and can be carried out by visiting the e-way bill portal. Here you have to fill out a form and provide details about the goods, transportation mode, and vehicle. Once the form is submitted, you get a unique e-way bill number. It must be carried during transit to remain compliant.”