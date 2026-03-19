Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran Receives Honorary Knighthood Insignia

Mr Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Group, was presented the insignia of the Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE) on 18 March for services to UK-India business relations.

The Tata Group is a long-standing investor in the UK with operations spanning automotive, steel, technology, and consumer sectors. It plays an important role in supporting UK jobs, advanced manufacturing, and the transition to clean technologies.

The presentation ceremony was held in the presence of his friends and family at the British High Commissioner’s residence in New Delhi. As Chairman of Tata Group, he has made an exceptional contribution to UK-India business relations and to investing in the UK over many years.

Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, said: “Mr Chandrasekaran is an amazing friend of the UK and an iconic figure in India’s corporate world.

“I am delighted to have presented Mr Chandrasekaran the KBE on behalf of His Majesty The King. The honorary knighthood is testament to his impact on global business and his many contributions to advancing growth opportunities between the UK and India. His leadership embodies entrepreneurial spirit, foresight, vision, and aspiration, which has helped to take UK-India business relations to the next level.

“Mr Chandrasekaran has been driven by a deep and long-standing belief in stronger UK and India trade links. Today, the Tata Group is among the biggest Indian employers in the UK, with 19 subsidiaries based there.”

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, said: “I humbly accept this honour from His Majesty, King Charles III. This honour is not mine alone. It belongs equally to all colleagues in the Tata Group. With over 70,000 employees, the Tata Group has shared a strong and enduring relationship with the United Kingdom across technology, consumer, hospitality, steel, chemicals, and automotive sectors as also iconic British brands like JLR and Tetley.

“Looking ahead, our commitment to the UK remains strong and unwavering. We continue to invest in the UK — in JLR’s transformation into an all-electric future, in advanced manufacturing, particularly battery technology, in green steel making and in strengthening the innovation ecosystems that will shape the industries of tomorrow.

“Our resolve is to deepen the partnership — to build, to serve, and to create a future of shared prosperity between the UK, India and Tata Group.”