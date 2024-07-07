Chhattisgarh Empowers Women In Insurgency-Hit Dantewada With Handloom Training

The Chhattisgarh government is running a handloom training program for women in the insurgency-hit Dantewada district as part of an effort to economically empower them. The government also plans to procure the clothes produced by the trainees’ groups.

Dantewada district administration is providing a monthly stipend to participants to ensure their continued involvement in the training program. The four-month training, which began on March 13, aims to enable women to earn between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 per month upon completion, officials said.

Under the Chhattisgarh government’s vision, the district administration is conducting handloom training for women in the Bhairamband and Dhurli panchayats, which are part of the state’s Niyad Nellanar scheme focused on employment activities.

A batch of 21 women is currently undergoing training at Bhairamband and Dhurli. Upon completing the training, the women will be able to produce cloth and earn Rs 30 for each meter of fabric made. By working for around 5-6 hours daily, the trained women can expect to earn Rs 15,000-20,000 monthly to support their families.

“The Chhattisgarh government has initiated the Niyad Nellanar scheme, under which the administration is providing handloom training for women from various panchayats,” said Dantewada Collector Mayank Chaturvedi.

He added, “Several government projects involve procuring clothes from Khadi Gramodyog and handcrafted sources. After training, it will be easier to procure uniforms and clothes for schools and ashram hostels from these women’s groups.”

The Collector also mentioned that in the future, the administration plans to procure clothes from these groups for school uniforms and dresses for children in ashram schools. The women participating in the training program expressed gratitude towards the state government, noting that this initiative is expected to improve their livelihoods and economic opportunities.

