Home > Regionals > Bapatla District Police on High Alert as 'Ditva' Cyclone Nears Fishermen Advised Not to Venture into the Sea; Tourist Entry to Beaches Halted

In view of the ‘Ditva’ cyclone threat issued by the Meteorological Department, the Bapatla district police have been placed on high alert. District SP B. Uma Maheshwar, IPS, directed the police machinery to be fully prepared to tackle the potential impact of the cyclone.

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Last updated: November 30, 2025 20:44:52 IST

In view of the ‘Ditva’ cyclone threat issued by the Meteorological Department, the Bapatla district police have been placed on high alert. District SP B. Uma Maheshwar, IPS, directed the police machinery to be fully prepared to tackle the potential impact of the cyclone.

Holding a teleconference with district police officials on Sunday morning, the SP instructed them to take all necessary precautionary measures to handle the situation effectively. As per the latest weather updates, severe cyclone impact is expected in Addanki, Chinaganjam, Repalle, Nizampatnam, and Nagaram mandals, while the remaining areas are also likely to face heavy rains and strong winds.

The SP ordered officials to identify low-level culverts prone to overflowing due to heavy rainfall and floodwater. Vigil has also been intensified on weak bunds, water channels, and locations that witnessed breaches in the past. He emphasised that officers must remain highly alert and ensure that no untoward incidents occur, drawing from previous experiences. Coordination with other government departments has been stressed to ensure efficient disaster management.

Based on warnings indicating that 65 secretariats in the district may face significant impact, the police have restricted tourist access to coastal regions as a safety measure. Fishermen have been strictly advised not to venture into the sea until further notice. Residents in low-lying areas have been urged to remain cautious and follow police instructions. In case of possible inundation, people are advised to move to government-designated rehabilitation centres or any other safe locations immediately.

The SP assured that the district police are fully prepared to extend timely assistance during emergencies. Rescue and QRT teams have been kept ready, and each police station has been equipped with a JCB, cutters, raincoats, and ropes. A 24×7 control room has been set up at the district police headquarters under the supervision of CCS DSP. Additional control rooms have also been established in Repalle and Chirala subdivisions.

For immediate police assistance during emergencies, citizens have been asked to dial the emergency helpline: 112.

First published on: Nov 30, 2025 8:44 PM IST
