Big Relief for Delhi NCR Commuters: Union Cabinet Approves Noida Metro Aqua Line Extension to Sector 142

Aqua Line Extension to Noida Sector 142

In a major boost to urban connectivity in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Union Cabinet has approved the extension of the Noida Metro’s Aqua Line from Botanical Garden to Noida Sector 142, providing significant relief to residents facing daily traffic congestion.

The 11.6-kilometre extension will feature eight new elevated stations, enhancing last-mile connectivity and easing travel across key residential and commercial corridors. The Botanical Garden station will act as a major interchange hub, linking the Aqua Line with Delhi Metro’s Blue and Magenta Lines, offering seamless travel for commuters travelling between Noida, Greater Noida, and Delhi.

Project Timeline and Network Expansion

The project, to be implemented by the Noida Metro Rail Corporation Limited (NMRC), carries an estimated cost of Rs 2,254 crore and is expected to be completed within four years.

Once operational, the total metro network in Noida and Greater Noida will expand to over 61 kilometres, significantly reducing reliance on private vehicles and improving daily commutes for residents.

Delhi Metro Phase V(A) and the 7-C Vision

Earlier, on February 11, the Delhi government approved Metro Phase V(A), aimed at strengthening the capital’s public transport system. The ambitious project will develop three new corridors totaling 16 kilometres and 13 metro stations, at an estimated cost of Rs 12,014.91 crore, with Delhi government’s share being Rs 2,940.46 crore.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted that these initiatives align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “7-C Vision” for transportation – Common, Connected, Convenient, Congestion-free, Charged, Clean, and Cutting-edge mobility.

Residents can now look forward to seamless interchanges with existing metro lines, faster commutes between the airport, commercial hubs, and residential areas, and a cleaner, more efficient, and integrated public transport system in the NCR.

(This Article Has Been Syndicated From ANI)