Home > Regionals > Caught On CCTV: Ex Bigg Boss Contestant, Kannada Actor Divya Suresh’s Car Hits Bike In Bengaluru

Kannada actor Divya Suresh was identified via CCTV as the driver in a Bengaluru hit-and-run on Oct 4, which injured three people en route to a hospital. One victim broke her leg; police have seized the car and are investigating.

Kannada Actor Divya Suresh’s Car Hits Bike While En Route to Hospital in Bengaluru. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 25, 2025 01:43:19 IST

In a dramatic late-night occurrence, Kannada actor and ex-Bigg Boss Kannada participant Divya Suresh has been recognized as the driver of a car in a hit-and-run accident in Bengaluru’s Byatarayanapura locality. The accident, which injured three individuals, was recorded by CCTV cameras, allowing police to track down the vehicle to the actress.

The mishap took place sometime after 1:30 am on October 4, near Nithya Hotel, when a motorcycle that had Kiran G and his cousins Anusha and Anitha as passengers was hit by a speeding black KIA vehicle. The victims said the motorcyclist had deviated slightly to shoo away stray dogs when the car purportedly rammed into them. Kiran (25) and Anusha (24) received minor injuries, whereas Anitha (33) sustained a leg fracture and underwent surgery at BGS Hospital.

The victims say that the driver did not stop to assist but instead drove on despite them calling for help. “Along the way to the hospital, close to Byatarayanapura Police Station, a woman driving a black KIA car knocked and ran despite screaming to stop her,” the victim’s cousin narrated.



After a complaint made on October 7 by Kiran, the Bengaluru Traffic Police initiated an investigation under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 125(a) (act endangering life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. CCTV footage at the nearby locations subsequently confirmed the involvement of the car belonging to Divya Suresh and established she was the one driving.

DCP Traffic West, Dr. Anoop Shetty, also confirmed that the vehicle has been impounded and further investigation is in progress. According to police sources, Divya Suresh has not approached the victims or offered any help after the accident.

The event has raised public anger, with a lot of people calling for accountability, particularly when public officials are involved. The case is still ongoing, and the authorities are investigating CCTV footage and other evidence to follow up on further action.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Doctor Suicide: Police Say Victim Called, Texted Accused Right Before Ending Her Life

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 1:43 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
