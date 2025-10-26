Chhath Puja 2025 Day 2: Kharna Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi & Significance

The second day of Chhath Puja, Kharna, occurs on Sunday, October 26, 2025, and involves rituals associated with refrainment from eating and drink offerings to Chhathi Maiya and Surya(sun god).

Kharna’s Shubh Muhurat

Kharna Puja is performed at sunset, with devotees typically fasting from sunrise (approximately 6:29 AM) until sunset. A fast means abstaining from food and drink throughout the day, with the caveat that, once the sun sets, the devotee will partake in their final meal/prasad.

Puja Vidhi (Kharna Rituals)

After performing an auspicious bath in the morning, devotees will stay away from food and also drink until sunset.

On Kharna evening, devotees will perform puja rituals that start by cooking kharna prasad (sweet jaggery kheer, fruit, and puris) using pure items and cooking fuel over a mud stove.

Devotees first offer kharna prasad items to both Chhathi Maiya and Surya Devta before sharing it with family and neighbors.

Afterward, devotees enter a second stage of fasting that is another 36 hours of abstaining from all food and water and continuing into Day 3 of Chhath Puja.

Importance of Kharna

Kharna is the important ritual of Chhath Puja. This ritual marks the devotee’s completion of the easier fast and their transition into the most serious fast, or disciplined spiritual depletion from food and water. The ritual is thought to cleanse the ego, purify the body and mind, and offer devotion and gratitude. Devotees hope to receive blessings for health, prosperity, and happiness from the repetition of the rituals. After fasting, devotees share a special food. This shared food signifies community, gratitude, and forgiveness toward one another.

This combination of discipline and devotion, a sacred ritual of food offerings, and a spirit of community makes Kharna an important spiritual day and cultural event in Chhath Puja.

The information provided above is based on traditional beliefs and available astrological data. Ritual timings and practices may vary by region. Devotees are advised to confirm the exact Kharna Muhurat from local panchang or temple authorities.