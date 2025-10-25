LIVE TV
Chhath Puja 2025 Preparations: Clean Ghats, Pandal Setup, and Safety Arrangements

Preparations for Chhath Puja 2025 are in full swing across India, especially in Bihar, UP, Jharkhand, and Delhi NCR. Authorities and local communities are ensuring clean ghats, safe pandal setups, and proper crowd management to help devotees celebrate the four-day festival smoothly. Decorations with diyas, flowers, and bamboo baskets are underway, creating a spiritual and festive atmosphere. These arrangements aim to provide a safe, organized, and devotional environment for rituals like Nahay Khay, Kharna, Sandhya Arghya, and Usha Arghya.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: October 25, 2025 13:19:28 IST

Ghat Cleanup and Improvement

Delhi has launched a significant cleaning initiative for Chhath Puja this year, with a focus on clean ghats and a clean area for the millions of individuals attending the festival. Over 1,300 ghees have been cleared and improved and 17 new model ghees have been constructed along the Yamuna with the appropriate drainage, eco-friendly de-foaming, and waste management protocols. Civic bodies, MPs, MLAs, and volunteers are conducting inspection drives and cleaning manually to guarantee that devotees will stand in clean water for their rituals. This year, it was agreed to work more with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to ameliorate the water quality of the Yamuna, and a stricter ban on plastics and synthetic offerings was enacted.

Pandal Setup and Atmosphere

Temporary pandals or waterproof tents are installed at the main ghats like Yamuna Ghat (ITO), Kalindi Kunj, Noida Stadium, and the suspension Wazirabad Bridge, to provide shelter for devotees who perform their rituals early in the morning and towards the evening at the ghat. Spaces have also been organized for lighting, seating, mats, and cultural programs featuring folk songs and bhajans. Everywhere, there are fresh flower, rangoli, and overhead theme lighting features along the ghat to foster a festive vibe and social distance.

Security and Safety Arrangements

Delhi government and local committees have coordinated with police, medical teams, and fire services to oversee crowd management and dispatch. CCTV monitoring, dedicated medical camps, ambulances, and water rescue teams will be stationed at major sites to handle emergencies. Special attention is given to providing clean drinking water, temporary toilets, and sanitation points for women and children. Authorities issued safety guidelines urging devotees to: Spread out and avoid “congesting” spaces; use eco-friendly “prasad”; and observe the timing provided for Usha Arghya (sunrise) and Sandhya Arghya (sunset).​

Community Participation and Cultural Unity

The government’s efforts are complemented by active participation from the local residents and cultural committees to moderate voluntary cleanliness drives and continue set-up. In this sense, Chhath Puja transforms into cultural representation addressing the consciousness over climate change issues. Cultural programs and performances will support sustainable celebrations while fostering and highlighting the heterogeneous heritage of Chhath Puja. 

Streamlined preparations—clean ghats, fortification set-ups, accountability for safeguarding processes, and a coalescence of communities— will return Chhath Puja 2025 in Delhi on an unprecedented scale. Devotees can prepare to celebrate with hope for feelings of safety, scenery, and spirituality: Celebrate and pray to Surya Dev on the river banks, and community ghats. 

Preparations may vary by region and local guidelines. Devotees should follow official safety instructions and maintain cleanliness while visiting ghats or performing rituals.

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 1:19 PM IST
QUICK LINKS