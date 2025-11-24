Hathras Horror: Man Arrested for Strangling 60-Year-Old Woman Who ‘Pressured’ Him to Marry

A chilling incident has come to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district, where a 60-year-old woman, identified as Joshina, was found strangled along a roadside near the Magla Bhus trisection in the Chandpa area. Police stated that the man committed the murder because the woman had been pressuring him to marry her.

How Did Police Track the Hathras Murder Suspect?

A total of ten police teams were assigned to identify the woman and apprehend her killer. By analyzing footage from nearly 1,000 CCTV cameras spanning five districts, authorities were able to track down the suspect, 45-year-old Imran, a resident of Tajganj in Agra, a senior officer stated.

How did Imran kill 60-year-old?



Police reported that Joshina had traveled from Kolkata on November 10 to attend her granddaughter’s wedding and went to Imran’s house, where she reportedly urged him to marry her. Imran declined, explaining that he was already married and had children.

Imran Confessed to Killing 60-Year-old

According to police, Imran confessed to killing the 60-year-old to “get rid of her,” and then attempted to stage the scene to mislead investigators by disheveling her clothes before fleeing.

Imran was arrested near the Hatisa bridge in Hathras on Sunday. Further investigation is underway.