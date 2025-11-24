LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Hathras Horror: Man Arrested for Strangling 60-Year-Old Woman Who ‘Pressured’ Him to Marry

Hathras Horror: Man Arrested for Strangling 60-Year-Old Woman Who ‘Pressured’ Him to Marry

A chilling incident has come to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district, where a 60-year-old woman, identified as Joshina, was found strangled along a roadside near the Magla Bhus trisection in the Chandpa area. Police stated that the man committed the murder because the woman had been pressuring him to marry her.

Man Arrested for Strangling 60-Year-Old Woman in Hathras. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
Man Arrested for Strangling 60-Year-Old Woman in Hathras. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 24, 2025 05:49:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

A chilling incident has come to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district, where a 60-year-old woman, identified as Joshina, was found strangled along a roadside near the Magla Bhus trisection in the Chandpa area. Police stated that the man committed the murder because the woman had been pressuring him to marry her.

How Did Police Track the Hathras Murder Suspect?

A total of ten police teams were assigned to identify the woman and apprehend her killer. By analyzing footage from nearly 1,000 CCTV cameras spanning five districts, authorities were able to track down the suspect, 45-year-old Imran, a resident of Tajganj in Agra, a senior officer stated.

How did Imran kill 60-year-old? 

Police reported that Joshina had traveled from Kolkata on November 10 to attend her granddaughter’s wedding and went to Imran’s house, where she reportedly urged him to marry her. Imran declined, explaining that he was already married and had children.

Imran Confessed to Killing 60-Year-old

According to police, Imran confessed to killing the 60-year-old to “get rid of her,” and then attempted to stage the scene to mislead investigators by disheveling her clothes before fleeing. 

Imran was arrested near the Hatisa bridge in Hathras on Sunday. Further investigation is underway.  

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 5:49 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: HathrasHathras murder caselatest crime newsMurder caseviral video

QUICK LINKS