India, Russia Deepen Cooperation At 23rd Working Group Meeting In Moscow

The 23rd meeting session of the Working Group of the India-Russia intergovernmental military technical cooperation and defence Industry commission took place in Moscow.

“Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary of Defence Production from the Indian side, co-chaired the meeting with Andrey A. Boytsov, First Deputy Director, FSMTC”, mentioned a post on X from Defence Production India.

"The agreement finally culminated after dialogues in signing a protocol depicting areas of mutual cooperation, collaboration, and mutual Growth."

In addition, Sanjeev Kumar have gone to JSC UEC-Klimov Plant in Saint Petersburg where he will be meeting for discussions about ongoing and future projects of joint interest. The plant is said to be among few most modernized facilities in the development and production of high-performance turboprop engines..

"Strategic discussions encompassed projects of mutual interest, with a concentration on maximising the localisation of critical manufacturing processes. Also present include D.K. Sunil, CMD (HAL), and other senior officials," they added.

“Strategic discussions encompassed projects of mutual interest, with a concentration on maximising the localisation of critical manufacturing processes. Also present include D.K. Sunil, CMD (HAL), and other senior officials,” they added.

What does it really mean in terms of passing the latest updates in the Working Group on Military Cooperation between India and Russia under the Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation, IRIGC-M&MTC? The last meeting was the 5th held in Delhi. In a message on X, the IDS said: “The 5th meeting of the Working Group on Military Cooperation under the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation IRIGC-M&MTC ended successfully at New Delhi. He co-chaired the Working Group along with Lt Gen Dylevsky Igor Nikolaevich, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate Russia, on current defence cooperation plans and new avenues for collaboration and knowledge-sharing.”

The IDS added: “Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to shaping the momentum of India-Russia Defence Cooperation to focused engagements, enhanced training exchanges, and new initiatives under the special and privileged Strategic Partnership.”

