Home > Regionals > India, Russia Deepen Cooperation At 23rd Working Group Meeting In Moscow

India, Russia Deepen Cooperation At 23rd Working Group Meeting In Moscow

India and Russia strengthened their defence ties at the 23rd Working Group meeting in Moscow, co-chaired by Sanjeev Kumar and Andrey A. Boytsov. The session concluded with a protocol signing focused on mutual cooperation, collaboration, and future defence growth.

India, Russia Deepen Defence Partnership at 23rd Working Group Meeting in Moscow (Pc: X)
India, Russia Deepen Defence Partnership at 23rd Working Group Meeting in Moscow (Pc: X)

Published By: Newsx Desk
Last updated: October 31, 2025 05:43:53 IST

India, Russia Deepen Cooperation At 23rd Working Group Meeting In Moscow

The 23rd meeting session of the Working Group of the India-Russia intergovernmental military technical cooperation and defence Industry commission took place in Moscow. 

“Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary of Defence Production from the Indian side, co-chaired the meeting with Andrey A. Boytsov, First Deputy Director, FSMTC”, mentioned a post on X from Defence Production India.

“The agreement finally culminated after dialogues in signing a protocol depicting areas of mutual cooperation, collaboration, and mutual Growth.” “The 23rd Working Group Meeting of the India-Russia Inter Governmental Commission on Military Technical Cooperation and Defence Industry was held in Moscow on 29th October 2025. The meeting was co-chaired by Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Defence Production), India, and Andrey A Boytsov, First Deputy Director, FSMTC, Russia,… The discussions culminated in the Signing of a Protocol outlining areas of Mutual Cooperation, Collaboration and Mutual Growth,” as said by Defence Production India. 

In addition, Sanjeev Kumar have gone to JSC UEC-Klimov Plant in Saint Petersburg where he will be meeting for discussions about ongoing and future projects of joint interest. The plant is said to be among few most modernized facilities in the development and production of high-performance turboprop engines..

“During his visit to Russia, Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Sanjeev Kumar visited the JSC UEC-Klimov Plant in Saint Petersburg on the 30th of October 2025. The plant, an advanced facility for developing and producing turboprop engines, possesses the most sophisticated technologies,” from the source of Defence Production India reported. 

“Strategic discussions encompassed projects of mutual interest, with a concentration on maximising the localisation of critical manufacturing processes. Also present include D.K. Sunil, CMD (HAL), and other senior officials,” they added.

What does it really mean in terms of passing the latest updates in the Working Group on Military Cooperation between India and Russia under the Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation, IRIGC-M&MTC? The last meeting was the 5th held in Delhi. In a message on X, the IDS said: “The 5th meeting of the Working Group on Military Cooperation under the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation IRIGC-M&MTC ended successfully at New Delhi. He co-chaired the Working Group along with Lt Gen Dylevsky Igor Nikolaevich, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate Russia, on current defence cooperation plans and new avenues for collaboration and knowledge-sharing.” 

The IDS added: “Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to shaping the momentum of India-Russia Defence Cooperation to focused engagements, enhanced training exchanges, and new initiatives under the special and privileged Strategic Partnership.”

All Inputs From ANI.

First published on: Oct 31, 2025 5:43 AM IST
India, Russia Deepen Cooperation At 23rd Working Group Meeting In Moscow

India, Russia Deepen Cooperation At 23rd Working Group Meeting In Moscow
India, Russia Deepen Cooperation At 23rd Working Group Meeting In Moscow
India, Russia Deepen Cooperation At 23rd Working Group Meeting In Moscow
India, Russia Deepen Cooperation At 23rd Working Group Meeting In Moscow

