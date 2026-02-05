Meghalaya ‘Illegal’ Coal Mine Explosion: Several Labourers Feared Dead in East Jaintia Hills; Rescue Underway

A blast occurred at a suspected illegal coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district, with several Assam labourers feared dead.
Rescue operations are underway as authorities work to determine how many workers were inside the mine.
(This is a breaking news story…)
