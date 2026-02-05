LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Meghalaya

Meghalaya ‘Illegal’ Coal Mine Explosion: Several Labourers Feared Dead in East Jaintia Hills; Rescue Underway

Blast at suspected illegal coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills; several Assam labourers feared dead as rescue teams assess those trapped.

Blast at suspected illegal coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills. (Photo: X)
Blast at suspected illegal coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: February 5, 2026 17:19:55 IST

Meghalaya ‘Illegal’ Coal Mine Explosion: Several Labourers Feared Dead in East Jaintia Hills; Rescue Underway

A blast occurred at a suspected illegal coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district, with several Assam labourers feared dead.

Rescue operations are underway as authorities work to determine how many workers were inside the mine.

(This is a breaking news story…)

First published on: Feb 5, 2026 5:07 PM IST
Meghalaya ‘Illegal’ Coal Mine Explosion: Several Labourers Feared Dead in East Jaintia Hills; Rescue Underway

Meghalaya ‘Illegal’ Coal Mine Explosion: Several Labourers Feared Dead in East Jaintia Hills; Rescue Underway

