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Home > Regionals News > Navratri Ropeway Horror At Khallari Mata Temple In Chhattisgarh: 1 Woman Dead, 17 Injured As Cable Snaps Amid Festival Rush | Watch

Navratri Ropeway Horror At Khallari Mata Temple In Chhattisgarh: 1 Woman Dead, 17 Injured As Cable Snaps Amid Festival Rush | Watch

Navratri Ropeway Horror at Khallari Mata Temple, Chhattisgarh- 1 dead, 17 injured as cable snaps amid festival rush.

Navratri Ropeway Horror at Khallari Mata Temple. (Photo: X)
Navratri Ropeway Horror at Khallari Mata Temple. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 22, 2026 22:09:10 IST

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Navratri Ropeway Horror At Khallari Mata Temple In Chhattisgarh: 1 Woman Dead, 17 Injured As Cable Snaps Amid Festival Rush | Watch

A tragic accident unfolded on Sunday during Navratri celebrations at the Khallari Mata Temple, leaving one woman dead and 17 devotees injured after a ropeway trolley crashed while descending from the hilltop shrine.

Ropeway Cable Snaps Mid-Operation

According to reports, the accident occurred around 10 am when the ropeway cable unexpectedly snapped. The trolley, carrying several pilgrims, fell from a significant height, causing panic among devotees at the popular hill shrine. Eyewitnesses described harrowing moments as the cabin suddenly plunged downward, leaving passengers injured and terrified.

Heavy Festival Footfall at Khallari Mata Temple

Located atop a steep hill in Mahasamund district, the Khallari Mata Temple is a major religious site in Chhattisgarh, attracting hundreds of devotees during Navratri. The ropeway provides a convenient way for pilgrims to access the temple, but the high number of visitors during the festival increases the risk of overcrowding and accidents.

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Casualties and Medical Response

Officials confirmed that 17 people sustained injuries in the incident. One woman succumbed to her injuries, while five others were transferred to hospitals in Raipur for advanced treatment. At least one patient is reported to be in critical condition. The remaining injured pilgrims received treatment locally and were discharged after primary care.

Authorities have launched a probe into the ropeway collapse, with preliminary reports suggesting a technical malfunction. The exact cause is yet to be determined, and the ropeway service has been suspended until further notice. Officials have stated that the investigation will examine whether negligence or inadequate maintenance contributed to the accident.

The tragic incident has once again raised concerns about safety protocols and maintenance standards at crowded religious sites, especially during peak festival periods like Navratri. Authorities continue to monitor the situation while coordinating rescue and relief operations at the temple site.

Pilgrims at the scene described moments of chaos and fear as the trolley lost support mid-air. Rescue teams and local authorities acted swiftly to shift the injured to nearby hospitals, preventing further casualties.

ALSO READ: Who Is Pinarayi Vijayan? ‘Captain’ Of Communist Fortress, Two-Time Chief Minister Now Aiming For A Hat-trick Win Against Congress In 2026 Kerala Assembly Election

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Tags: Chhattisgarh accidentKhallari Mata TempleNavratri Ropeway Horrorropeway accident

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Navratri Ropeway Horror At Khallari Mata Temple In Chhattisgarh: 1 Woman Dead, 17 Injured As Cable Snaps Amid Festival Rush | Watch

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Navratri Ropeway Horror At Khallari Mata Temple In Chhattisgarh: 1 Woman Dead, 17 Injured As Cable Snaps Amid Festival Rush | Watch

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Navratri Ropeway Horror At Khallari Mata Temple In Chhattisgarh: 1 Woman Dead, 17 Injured As Cable Snaps Amid Festival Rush | Watch
Navratri Ropeway Horror At Khallari Mata Temple In Chhattisgarh: 1 Woman Dead, 17 Injured As Cable Snaps Amid Festival Rush | Watch
Navratri Ropeway Horror At Khallari Mata Temple In Chhattisgarh: 1 Woman Dead, 17 Injured As Cable Snaps Amid Festival Rush | Watch
Navratri Ropeway Horror At Khallari Mata Temple In Chhattisgarh: 1 Woman Dead, 17 Injured As Cable Snaps Amid Festival Rush | Watch

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