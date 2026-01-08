LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Run Over By Private Bus: 25-Year-Old Zepto Rider Killed In Hyderabad; Unions Raise Alarm Over Gig Workers' Safety

Gig Workers Safety: A fatal road accident involving a quick-commerce delivery rider in Hyderabad has once again raised serious concerns over the safety of gig workers operating under high-pressure, rapid delivery models. The incident occurred on January 5 at around 5:15 pm on the busy Tolichowki–Mehdipatnam road, near Mehdipatnam, and was captured on a CCTV camera.

Run Over By Private Bus: 25-Year-Old Zepto Rider Killed In Hyderabad; Unions Raise Alarm Over Gig Workers’ Safety (Screengrab From X)
Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 8, 2026 12:16:33 IST

Gig Workers Safety: A fatal road accident involving a quick-commerce delivery rider in Hyderabad has once again raised serious concerns over the safety of gig workers operating under high-pressure, rapid delivery models. The incident occurred on January 5 at around 5:15 pm on the busy Tolichowki–Mehdipatnam road, near Mehdipatnam, and was captured on a CCTV camera.

Zepto Delivery Rider Killed In Road Accident

Police said the victim, 25-year-old Abhishek, was riding a two-wheeler when he reportedly lost control of the vehicle and fell onto the road. Abhishek was working as a delivery partner with quick-commerce platform Zepto at the time of the incident.

Moments after the fall, a private travel bus approaching from behind ran over him, killing him on the spot. CCTV footage shows the rider falling from the bike and lying on the road seconds before the bus passes over him, as bystanders watch in shock.

Police Action And Ongoing Probe

Following the accident, Abhishek’s body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The Mehdipatnam police have taken the bus driver into custody and registered a case. Officials said an investigation is underway to reconstruct the sequence of events and determine responsibility.

Zepto: Gig Workers’ Union Slams ‘Hyper-Fast’ Delivery Targets

Reacting to the incident, the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) criticised the fast-delivery business models followed by quick-commerce and food delivery platforms. The union linked such fatalities to intense time pressures imposed on riders to meet 10-minute delivery targets.

TGPWU founder president Shaik Salauddin questioned platform companies and policymakers over delayed support for injured workers, saying that while ambitious delivery timelines and large infrastructure projects move swiftly, insurance coverage and compensation for workers often do not.

In a statement, the union said worker safety is being compromised by unrealistic targets, stressing that “workers are not algorithms” and calling for an end to what it described as “dangerous” delivery expectations.

First published on: Jan 8, 2026 12:16 PM IST
