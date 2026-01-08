Maharashtra Horror: Uncle Kills 13-Year-Old Nephew Over Alleged Relationship Dispute, Dumps Body Near Reservoir

A horrifying event in the Tuljapur taluka of Dharashiv shook the neighborhood when a 13-year-old boy was killed by his uncle in the first week of January. The boy was killed, who is reported as Krishna Sadanand Kamble, in the early hours of January 1 under very tragic circumstances near the Tamalwadi storage reservoir. Police investigations revealed that Krishna had been confiding in his father about an alleged affair between his mother and uncle, the boy’s uncle, which aroused at most anger and ended in the murder. The uncle, Omkar Devidas Kamble, attracted the boy with the false promise of helping him to install a water pipeline and then attacked him with an axe that resulted in his death. He then took Krishna’s body, hid it with grass close to the reservoir, and ran away, thus starting the local authorities’ inquiry into the boy’s disappearance.

What Actually Happened?

The corpse was found on January 5, men the police taking the steps to change the case from accidental death to murder formally under the law. Using technology, the police officers worked together with the locals and within 24 hours of the body being discovered, they managed to identify the victim, collect evidence, and track down the suspect. The victim’s uncle was arrested in a village near Umaraga District and during questioning, the police said he admitted to doing it. The rapid investigation not only brought to light the brutality of the act but also the efficiency of the local police who were able to put the suspect in custody.

The murder case has deeply shocked the community not only of Tuljapur but also of the neighbouring areas. The minor victim caught in a disturbing family dispute over the supposedly immoral relationship of adults made it even worse. Community members grieved and fumed at the adult’s betrayal and hidden tensions that resulted in the tragic death of a child. Local officials have again and again called for the public to act with restraint, underlining the need to handle domestic disputes before they turn beefy, while at the same time the legal action against the suspect is going on.

