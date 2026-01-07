Bengaluru Horror: Six-Year-Old Girl Murdered, Dumped Body Found Wrapped In A Plastic Bag; Cops Suspect Neighbour

A six-year-old girl was brutally murdered in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area. Her body was found wrapped in a plastic bag and dumped in a drain near Temple Road in Nallurhalli. According to reports, the victim belonged to a migrant labourer family from West Bengal who had come to the city in search of work. Police said that the horrific tragedy might have been caused by a personal dispute which involved the child’s parents and a neighbour who is also a migrant labourer.

The incident came to light late Monday night after the girl went missing. The girl’s parents filed a kidnapping complaint, and the Whitefield police launched an extensive search. The police deployed multiple teams to look for the girl and started combing the area, they also inspected CCTV footage and questioned neighbours. However, the police ended the search as they found her body around midnight.

Body taken to hospital for a post-mortem.

According to Whitefield Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Saidulu Adavath, the body was taken to a hospital for further examination. He said that, saying, “The body was found with plastic ropes tied around the neck. Prima facie, we did not notice any other external injuries. It appears that the child was killed by strangulation.”

Police suspect a personal dispute between the family of the girl and the neighbour escalated, which resulted in the child’s murder. Police said that the exact details of the crime are still being determined through ongoing investigations.Police further added that the motive behind the killing would be known as soon as they nab the accused, who has been identified. DCP Adavath added that “The accused have been identified, and teams are working to trace and arrest them at the earliest.”

Accused will be arrested soon

One senior police official said that “We are confident of arresting the accused soon. Strict action will be taken against those responsible,” a senior police officer said.

Bengaluru police have launched a manhunt to locate and arrest those responsible of the heinous crime. They have started scanning CCTV footage from surrounding roads, buildings, and establishments. The call detail records are also being checked to get an idea of the suspects’ movements before and after the crime.

Also Read: Who Is Kambeti Satya Murthy? Andhra-Based YouTuber Arrested For Producing Child Sexual Abuse Content On ‘Viral Hub’