Home > Regionals > Srinagar Police Launch Raids In Crackdown On Separatist Network

Srinagar Police Launch Raids In Crackdown On Separatist Network

Srinagar Police conducted coordinated raids at several locations linked to Jamaat-e-Islami and Hurriyat members as part of a major crackdown on separatist networks. Incriminating materials were seized, and officials vowed continued action to safeguard peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir.

Srinagar Police Raids Multiple Locations Linked to Jamaat-e-Islami, Hurriyat in Anti-Separatist Crackdown (Pc: J&K Police)
Srinagar Police Raids Multiple Locations Linked to Jamaat-e-Islami, Hurriyat in Anti-Separatist Crackdown (Pc: J&K Police)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Edited By: Ashiq Mir
Last updated: October 13, 2025 16:31:09 IST

Srinagar Police Launch Raids In Crackdown On Separatist Network

In a continued offensive against proscribed outfits and their support systems, Srinagar Police on Monday carried out coordinated search operations at multiple locations linked to individuals allegedly associated with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and Hurriyat Conference.

The raids were part of an ongoing campaign to disrupt and dismantle separatist networks and were conducted in accordance with all legal protocols.

The residences searched include those of:

1. Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat alias Goga Shahib alias Mushtaqul Islam, son of Gh. Qadir Bhat, resident of Kashi Mohalla, Batamaloo.  
2. Ashraf Sehrai, son of Mohammad Shumasdin, resident of Baghat.  
3. Mehrajuddin Kalwal alias Raj Kalwal, son of Mohammad Amin Kalwal, resident of Kalwal Mohalla, Rainawari, currently residing in Hamza Colony, Kenihama (presently in NIA custody).  
4. Zameer Ahmad Sheikh, son of Ghulam Nabi Sheikh, resident of Gulshan Nagar, Nowgam.

During the operations, police teams reportedly seized incriminating materials, including literature and photographs, suspected to have connections with banned separatist organisations. The seized items are being examined further as part of the ongoing investigation.

A senior police official said that these raids are part of a larger strategy to target the underground support structures that aid separatist propaganda and subversive activities in the Kashmir Valley.

“Srinagar Police remains committed to preserving peace and preventing the revival of separatist or extremist elements in the region. Action will continue against anyone found involved in unlawful or anti-national activities,” the official added.

Authorities reiterated that such operations will remain an essential component of efforts to safeguard peace and stability across Jammu and Kashmir.

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 4:27 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Tags: Hurriyat ConferenceJamaat-e-IslamiSrinagar Police raids

Srinagar Police Launch Raids In Crackdown On Separatist Network

Srinagar Police Launch Raids In Crackdown On Separatist Network

Srinagar Police Launch Raids In Crackdown On Separatist Network
Srinagar Police Launch Raids In Crackdown On Separatist Network
Srinagar Police Launch Raids In Crackdown On Separatist Network
Srinagar Police Launch Raids In Crackdown On Separatist Network

