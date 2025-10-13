Srinagar Police Launch Raids In Crackdown On Separatist Network

In a continued offensive against proscribed outfits and their support systems, Srinagar Police on Monday carried out coordinated search operations at multiple locations linked to individuals allegedly associated with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and Hurriyat Conference.

The raids were part of an ongoing campaign to disrupt and dismantle separatist networks and were conducted in accordance with all legal protocols.

The residences searched include those of:

1. Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat alias Goga Shahib alias Mushtaqul Islam, son of Gh. Qadir Bhat, resident of Kashi Mohalla, Batamaloo.

2. Ashraf Sehrai, son of Mohammad Shumasdin, resident of Baghat.

3. Mehrajuddin Kalwal alias Raj Kalwal, son of Mohammad Amin Kalwal, resident of Kalwal Mohalla, Rainawari, currently residing in Hamza Colony, Kenihama (presently in NIA custody).

4. Zameer Ahmad Sheikh, son of Ghulam Nabi Sheikh, resident of Gulshan Nagar, Nowgam.

During the operations, police teams reportedly seized incriminating materials, including literature and photographs, suspected to have connections with banned separatist organisations. The seized items are being examined further as part of the ongoing investigation.

A senior police official said that these raids are part of a larger strategy to target the underground support structures that aid separatist propaganda and subversive activities in the Kashmir Valley.

“Srinagar Police remains committed to preserving peace and preventing the revival of separatist or extremist elements in the region. Action will continue against anyone found involved in unlawful or anti-national activities,” the official added.

Authorities reiterated that such operations will remain an essential component of efforts to safeguard peace and stability across Jammu and Kashmir.

