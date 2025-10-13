Five Year Old Indian Boy Shankor Konathala Creates History, Youngest in the World to Bag a Guinness World Record in Sports

In a proud moment for India, five-year-old Shankor Konathala has etched his name in history by becoming the youngest person in the world to achieve a Guinness World Record in the sports category. Shankor’s remarkable feat breaks a 36-year-old record previously held by a Japanese athlete, showcasing extraordinary talent, focus, and determination at an incredibly young age.

What makes this achievement even more inspiring is that Shankor, at just five, had no understanding of the Guinness World Records—he simply followed the dedicated training and guidance of his parents, Vijay and Jyothi Konathala, both Guinness World Record holders in yoga.

Residing in China for 14 years, the Konathala family has been a beacon of Indian excellence abroad. Under his parents’ supervision, Shankor trained daily in skipping, running, stamina building, and discipline. His hard work paid off when he was named Best Athlete among 500 children at a skipping competition in China.

The Konathala family holds the unique distinction of being the only family in the world with Guinness World Records in both yoga and athletics:

• Vijay Konathala – Guinness World Record in Yoga

• Jyothi Konathala – Guinness World Record in Yoga (during ninth month of pregnancy)

• Daughter – Guinness World Record in Skipping

• Son, Shankor – Guinness World Record in Sports (Youngest in the World)

The family dedicated their collective achievements to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose initiative of International Yoga Day inspired them to pursue excellence in yoga and fitness. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they also conducted free online yoga sessions globally to help people boost immunity and lung health.

The Konathalas hope to personally meet Prime Minister Modi to share their inspiring journey. “We are proud to represent India globally and to prove that with discipline, faith, and family support, even the youngest hearts can achieve the greatest dreams,” said Vijay Konathala.