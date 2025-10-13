LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya business news virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya business news virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya business news virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya business news virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya business news virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya business news virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Five Year Old Indian Boy Shankor Konathala Creates History, Youngest in the World to Bag a Guinness World Record in Sports

Five Year Old Indian Boy Shankor Konathala Creates History, Youngest in the World to Bag a Guinness World Record in Sports

Shankor Konathala, a 5 year old boy is now the youngest person in the world to hold a Guinness World Record in sport, to the point of breaking a 36 year old record. Under the leadership of his parents who are record holders in fitness and athletics, the Konathala family keeps demonstrating Indian perfection in fitness and athletics around the world.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Edited By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Last updated: October 13, 2025 12:37:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Five Year Old Indian Boy Shankor Konathala Creates History, Youngest in the World to Bag a Guinness World Record in Sports
In a proud moment for India, five-year-old Shankor Konathala has etched his name in history by becoming the youngest person in the world to achieve a Guinness World Record in the sports category. Shankor’s remarkable feat breaks a 36-year-old record previously held by a Japanese athlete, showcasing extraordinary talent, focus, and determination at an incredibly young age.
What makes this achievement even more inspiring is that Shankor, at just five, had no understanding of the Guinness World Records—he simply followed the dedicated training and guidance of his parents, Vijay and Jyothi Konathala, both Guinness World Record holders in yoga.
Residing in China for 14 years, the Konathala family has been a beacon of Indian excellence abroad. Under his parents’ supervision, Shankor trained daily in skipping, running, stamina building, and discipline. His hard work paid off when he was named Best Athlete among 500 children at a skipping competition in China.
The Konathala family holds the unique distinction of being the only family in the world with Guinness World Records in both yoga and athletics:
• Vijay Konathala – Guinness World Record in Yoga
• Jyothi Konathala – Guinness World Record in Yoga (during ninth month of pregnancy)
• Daughter – Guinness World Record in Skipping
• Son, Shankor – Guinness World Record in Sports (Youngest in the World)
The family dedicated their collective achievements to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose initiative of International Yoga Day inspired them to pursue excellence in yoga and fitness. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they also conducted free online yoga sessions globally to help people boost immunity and lung health.
The Konathalas hope to personally meet Prime Minister Modi to share their inspiring journey. “We are proud to represent India globally and to prove that with discipline, faith, and family support, even the youngest hearts can achieve the greatest dreams,” said Vijay Konathala.
First published on: Oct 13, 2025 12:36 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: indian boy world recordshankor konathala achievementshankor konathala guinness world recordshankor konathala sports recordyoungest guinness world record holder

RELATED News

Tripura Horror: Minor Girl Raped And Murdered By Family Member
Karur Stampede: Supreme Court Orders CBI Investigation, Monitoring Panel Formed
Virat Kohli In IPL 2026, Aakash Chopra Clears Air On Involvement
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Team India’s Semi Final Path Now Looks Narrow
Seattle Mariners Take Game 1 of ALCS with 3-1 Win Over Toronto Blue Jays

LATEST NEWS

Tata Capital IPO Debuts At ₹330: A Steady Start With Long-Term Promise
Bobby Deol-Preity Zinta’s Heartwarming Reunion At Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash Leaves Internet Nostalgic
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT Release Date Revealed, Watch Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Malayalam Superhero Blockbuster Online
Five Year Old Indian Boy Shankor Konathala Creates History, Youngest in the World to Bag a Guinness World Record in Sports
Why Is Vodafone Idea Shares Dipping Today? Supreme Court Postpones AGR Hearing to October 27: What Investors Should Know
Rajiv Adatia Slams Orry Over Taking Wrong Names Of Lata Mangeshkar And Falguni Pathak; Latter Fires Back With Savage Jab At His Looks
Spirituality for Peace – The Bold Cure for Modern Chaos
Diwali Special: Gold And Silver Prices Hit Record Highs – See Rates In Your City Now!
BRIEF-Nuxera Ai Secures $2.5 Mln Strategic Pre-Seed Investment
Manhattan Judge Tosses Drake’s Defamation Case Over Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy-Winning Track
Five Year Old Indian Boy Shankor Konathala Creates History, Youngest in the World to Bag a Guinness World Record in Sports

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Five Year Old Indian Boy Shankor Konathala Creates History, Youngest in the World to Bag a Guinness World Record in Sports

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Five Year Old Indian Boy Shankor Konathala Creates History, Youngest in the World to Bag a Guinness World Record in Sports
Five Year Old Indian Boy Shankor Konathala Creates History, Youngest in the World to Bag a Guinness World Record in Sports
Five Year Old Indian Boy Shankor Konathala Creates History, Youngest in the World to Bag a Guinness World Record in Sports
Five Year Old Indian Boy Shankor Konathala Creates History, Youngest in the World to Bag a Guinness World Record in Sports

QUICK LINKS