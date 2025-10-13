ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Team India’s Semi Final Path Now Looks Narrow

India has been beaten in two consecutive matches, which has put its reputation at serious risk of not making it to semi finals of ICC Women world cup 2025. Their most recent defeat had been against Australia in Vizag where Australia registered the greatest successful pursuit in the history of Women ODI by pursuing 330 runs and deriving the last run by a single over. It was a blockbuster of a match, 661 runs in all, 13 sixes with the most ever in a world cup match, and Alyssa Healy blasting with 142 off 107 balls and 21 fours and three sixes, did not auger well with the dominance of Australia.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Team India’s Semi Final Path

India had previously lost to South Africa in a very tight game though it made 251 in 49.5 overs. A heroic 94 by Richa Ghosh off 77 balls almost turned the game but South Africa managed to contain their nerves and had to see it through in 48.5 overs with an unbeaten 84 by Nadine de Klerk in the lead. The result of these two losses is a 4 point result of 4 games with 2 wins, 2 losses left of India. Australia is on top of the table with 7 points, and England is at the lead over India that has won three consecutive games. South Africa is hot on their heels and it is followed by New Zealand, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Team India’s Upcoming Fixtures

It can also be decided as winning two of three which is enough although the Net Run Rate (NRR) of those teams should be higher as compared to other rival teams with the same number of points. Two or more losses would effectively seal the deal and make their destiny dependent on the outcomes of other matches as well as the narrow barriers of the calculation of the run rate. The remaining fixtures of India, vs England on October 19, New Zealand on October 23 and Bangladesh on October 26 all become the must win matches. The stress is enormous, yet the door is not closed yet. Having a shape, steadyness, and positive net run rate, India still has the ability to write a comeback to the semi finals.

Also Read: Inside Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma’s Cozy Birthday Celebration In Maldives, Viral Moments You Can’t Miss!