LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Team India’s Semi Final Path Now Looks Narrow

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Team India’s Semi Final Path Now Looks Narrow

Having lost to South Africa and Australia in consecutive matches, the future of India to make it to the semi finals of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 is uncertain. The team now has to win all their three remaining games or use net run rate so as to survive in the tournament.

(Image Credit: ANI/BCCI Women via X)
(Image Credit: ANI/BCCI Women via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 13, 2025 10:42:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Team India’s Semi Final Path Now Looks Narrow

India has been beaten in two consecutive matches, which has put its reputation at serious risk of not making it to semi finals of ICC Women world cup 2025. Their most recent defeat had been against Australia in Vizag where Australia registered the greatest successful pursuit in the history of Women ODI by pursuing 330 runs and deriving the last run by a single over. It was a blockbuster of a match, 661 runs in all, 13 sixes with the most ever in a world cup match, and Alyssa Healy blasting with 142 off 107 balls and 21 fours and three sixes, did not auger well with the dominance of Australia.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Team India’s Semi Final Path 

India had previously lost to South Africa in a very tight game though it made 251 in 49.5 overs. A heroic 94 by Richa Ghosh off 77 balls almost turned the game but South Africa managed to contain their nerves and had to see it through in 48.5 overs with an unbeaten 84 by Nadine de Klerk in the lead. The result of these two losses is a 4 point result of 4 games with 2 wins, 2 losses left of India. Australia is on top of the table with 7 points, and England is at the lead over India that has won three consecutive games. South Africa is hot on their heels and it is followed by New Zealand, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Team India’s Upcoming Fixtures

It can also be decided as winning two of three which is enough although the Net Run Rate (NRR) of those teams should be higher as compared to other rival teams with the same number of points. Two or more losses would effectively seal the deal and make their destiny dependent on the outcomes of other matches as well as the narrow barriers of the calculation of the run rate. The remaining fixtures of India, vs England on October 19, New Zealand on October 23 and Bangladesh on October 26 all become the must win matches. The stress is enormous, yet the door is not closed yet. Having a shape, steadyness, and positive net run rate, India still has the ability to write a comeback to the semi finals.

Also Read: Inside Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma’s Cozy Birthday Celebration In Maldives, Viral Moments You Can’t Miss!

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 10:42 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ICC Women World Cup 2025india vs australia women 2025India Women Cricket Teamindia women semi final chanceTeam India Semi Final Path

RELATED News

Seattle Mariners Take Game 1 of ALCS with 3-1 Win Over Toronto Blue Jays
Owen Wolff Header Secures 1-0 Win for Austin FC Over LAFC
Inside Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma’s Cozy Birthday Celebration In Maldives, Viral Moments You Can’t Miss!
Owen Wolff Header Secures 1-0 Win for Austin FC Over LAFC
Why Did Pakistan Impose Lifetime BAN On Arshad Nadeem’s Coach – Salman Iqbal?

LATEST NEWS

Ishit Bhatt’s KBC Moment Goes Viral: Young Contestant Stuns Amitabh Bachchan, Sparks Heated Parenting Debate Online
Shocking Racism In India: Viral Video Shows Indian Man Shouting ‘Coronavirus’ At Korean Vlogger
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 13-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery MONDAY Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM SOON – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
After Missing Nobel Peace Prize, Israel Decides To Honour Donald Trump With This Award, It Is…
Warburg Pincus to Acquire German Software Firm PSI for Over €700 Million
IMF, World Bank Meetings in Washington Overshadowed by U.S.-China Trade Tensions
Bigg Boss 19 Shocker: Zeishan Quadri Evicted As Tanya Mittal And Neelam Giri Bid Tearful, Emotional Farewell
Stock Market Today: Indian Stock Market Opens Cautiously Amid Global Trade Tensions and Escalating US-China Trade Conflict
UGC NET December 2025 Exam Dates Announced: Check How To Apply Online
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Team India’s Semi Final Path Now Looks Narrow
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Team India’s Semi Final Path Now Looks Narrow

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Team India’s Semi Final Path Now Looks Narrow

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Team India’s Semi Final Path Now Looks Narrow
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Team India’s Semi Final Path Now Looks Narrow
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Team India’s Semi Final Path Now Looks Narrow
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Team India’s Semi Final Path Now Looks Narrow

QUICK LINKS