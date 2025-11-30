Tamil Nadu Tragedy: At Least 10 Dead, 20 Injured in Head-On Government Bus Collision Near Thirupathur

A devastating accident struck near Thirupathur, Tamil Nadu, as two government buses collided head-on on Sunday, leaving at least 10 dead and around 20 injured. The crash occurred when one bus was travelling towards Karaikudi and the other towards Madurai, trapping several passengers inside.

Local residents and emergency teams rushed to the scene to rescue those caught in the wreckage, while authorities continue to investigate the cause of the collision.



What is the Cause of the Collision?

Authorities have confirmed that the exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined, and an investigation is underway. Officials are examining the scene, collecting witness statements, and reviewing traffic and safety measures to understand what led to the tragic collision. Rescue efforts by the public and fellow passengers helped pull several victims out of the mangled vehicles.

Injured Rushed to Hospital, Probe Launched

The injured have been taken to Sivagangai Government Hospital for treatment, with authorities warning that the death toll could increase as several passengers are in critical condition. An investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the crash. Emergency teams continue to operate at the scene, and traffic along the affected route has been temporarily halted.

Second Deadly Bus Collision in Tamil Nadu Within a Week

This marks the second serious head-on collision involving government and private buses in Southern Tamil Nadu within just a week. Last week, a similar accident in Tenkasi district claimed six lives when two private buses collided, with investigators pointing to reckless driving by one of the vehicles as a possible cause.