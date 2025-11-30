LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bus collided benjamin netanyahu India vs South Africa elon musk 2025 Qatar Grand Prix dhoni kantara BMW Car bus collided benjamin netanyahu India vs South Africa elon musk 2025 Qatar Grand Prix dhoni kantara BMW Car bus collided benjamin netanyahu India vs South Africa elon musk 2025 Qatar Grand Prix dhoni kantara BMW Car bus collided benjamin netanyahu India vs South Africa elon musk 2025 Qatar Grand Prix dhoni kantara BMW Car
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bus collided benjamin netanyahu India vs South Africa elon musk 2025 Qatar Grand Prix dhoni kantara BMW Car bus collided benjamin netanyahu India vs South Africa elon musk 2025 Qatar Grand Prix dhoni kantara BMW Car bus collided benjamin netanyahu India vs South Africa elon musk 2025 Qatar Grand Prix dhoni kantara BMW Car bus collided benjamin netanyahu India vs South Africa elon musk 2025 Qatar Grand Prix dhoni kantara BMW Car
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Tamil Nadu Tragedy: At Least 10 Dead, 20 Injured in Head-On Government Bus Collision Near Thirupathur

Tamil Nadu Tragedy: At Least 10 Dead, 20 Injured in Head-On Government Bus Collision Near Thirupathur

A devastating accident struck near Thirupathur, Tamil Nadu, as two government buses collided head-on on Sunday, leaving at least 10 dead and around 20 injured. Local residents and emergency teams rushed to the scene to rescue those caught in the wreckage, while authorities continue to investigate the cause of the collision.

At Least 7 Dead, 40 Injured in Head-On Government Bus Collision Near Thirupathur. (Representative Image: X)
At Least 7 Dead, 40 Injured in Head-On Government Bus Collision Near Thirupathur. (Representative Image: X)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 30, 2025 18:35:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tamil Nadu Tragedy: At Least 10 Dead, 20 Injured in Head-On Government Bus Collision Near Thirupathur

A devastating accident struck near Thirupathur, Tamil Nadu, as two government buses collided head-on on Sunday, leaving at least 10 dead and around 20 injured. The crash occurred when one bus was travelling towards Karaikudi and the other towards Madurai, trapping several passengers inside. 

Local residents and emergency teams rushed to the scene to rescue those caught in the wreckage, while authorities continue to investigate the cause of the collision. 

What is the Cause of the Collision?

Authorities have confirmed that the exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined, and an investigation is underway. Officials are examining the scene, collecting witness statements, and reviewing traffic and safety measures to understand what led to the tragic collision. Rescue efforts by the public and fellow passengers helped pull several victims out of the mangled vehicles.

Injured Rushed to Hospital, Probe Launched

The injured have been taken to Sivagangai Government Hospital for treatment, with authorities warning that the death toll could increase as several passengers are in critical condition. An investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the crash. Emergency teams continue to operate at the scene, and traffic along the affected route has been temporarily halted.

Second Deadly Bus Collision in Tamil Nadu Within a Week

This marks the second serious head-on collision involving government and private buses in Southern Tamil Nadu within just a week. Last week, a similar accident in Tenkasi district claimed six lives when two private buses collided, with investigators pointing to reckless driving by one of the vehicles as a possible cause. 

First published on: Nov 30, 2025 6:35 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bus collidedbus collisionhome-hero-pos-7tamil naduTamil Nadu bus collisionThirupathur bus accident

RELATED News

Cyclone Ditwah BIG Update: Are Flights And Train Services Affected? Heavy Rain Lashes Tamil Nadu And Puducherry As Storm Approaches Indian Coast

‘Sorry’ 52 Times: National-Level Skater, 13, Attempts Suicide After Principal Allegedly Threatens To ‘End Career’

What Is Urban Flooding? Cyclone Ditwah Triggers Red Alert In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry And Andhra Ahead Of Nov 30 Landfall- How Prepared Are the States?

Anantnag Police Conducts Mock Drill At Bijbehara Railway Station To Boost Emergency Preparedness

Beer Truck Topples In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Locals Rush To Grab Bottles Instead Of Helping Injured Driver | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

British And Indian Army Conclude Eighth Exercise Ajeya Warrior

Who Was Rohit Dhankar? National Para Powerlifting Champion Brutally Beaten To Death By Hockey And Rods In Bhiwani, Here’s What Really Happened

Tamil Nadu Tragedy: At Least 10 Dead, 20 Injured in Head-On Government Bus Collision Near Thirupathur

Abhishek Sharma’s ODI Snub Explained: Why The Power Hitter Isn’t Making It To India’s 50-Over Squad? Key Factors Behind His Exclusion Decoded

Good News For Indian Travellers, Can Visit These International Destinations Under Rs 1 Lakh, List Includes…

IND VS SA ODI: What Is The Locket That Virat Kohli Kissed After Scoring His 52nd ODI Century? Here’s The Story Behind As Star Cricketer’s Celebration Goes Viral

IND VS SA: Virat Kohli’s Loyal Fan Breaches Security After His 52nd ODI Century, Runs On To Pitch To Touch Star Cricketer’s Feet, What Happened Next Will Shock You

Centre Issues New Rules: No WhatsApp Without Active SIM, Web Logout Every…

IND vs SA 1st ODI: ‘Gautam Bhai, You Okay?’ Hilarious Memes Follow On Social Media After Virat Kohli’s 52nd ODI Century

Benjamin Netanyahu Submits Formal Request For Pardon To Israeli President, Here’s Why

Tamil Nadu Tragedy: At Least 10 Dead, 20 Injured in Head-On Government Bus Collision Near Thirupathur

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tamil Nadu Tragedy: At Least 10 Dead, 20 Injured in Head-On Government Bus Collision Near Thirupathur

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tamil Nadu Tragedy: At Least 10 Dead, 20 Injured in Head-On Government Bus Collision Near Thirupathur
Tamil Nadu Tragedy: At Least 10 Dead, 20 Injured in Head-On Government Bus Collision Near Thirupathur
Tamil Nadu Tragedy: At Least 10 Dead, 20 Injured in Head-On Government Bus Collision Near Thirupathur
Tamil Nadu Tragedy: At Least 10 Dead, 20 Injured in Head-On Government Bus Collision Near Thirupathur

QUICK LINKS