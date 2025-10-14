LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Two Terrorists Killed Along LoC in Kupwara, Search Ops Continue

Two Terrorists Killed Along LoC in Kupwara, Search Ops Continue

A large infiltration bid took place at the LoC in Kupwara, where security forces managed to kill two terrorists, and a search operation was still underway to make sure no other militants had survived. It is the second major counter infiltration victory in north Kashmir this month as the borders were on high alert.

(Image Credit: File Photo)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Edited By: Ashiq Mir
Last updated: October 14, 2025 11:12:16 IST

Two Terrorists Killed Along LoC in Kupwara, Search Ops Continue

Srinagar, Oct 14: Security forces on Tuesday morning foiled a major infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, killing two terrorists. The incident occurred in the Lashdat area, a known infiltration route, amid heightened vigil along the border.

According to a senior security official, the alert troops noticed suspicious movement near the border fence during early morning hours and challenged the infiltrators. “The terrorists opened fire which was retaliated effectively, resulting in the killing of two militants on the spot,” the official said.

He added that a massive search operation is currently underway in the area to ensure there are no more infiltrators hiding in the vicinity. “The terrain is difficult and densely forested, so the operation is being carried out with caution,” the official added.

This is the second major counter-infiltration success in north Kashmir this month. Last week, four terrorists were neutralised in two separate encounters in Baramulla and Uri sectors, as the army continues its aggressive posture against cross-border terrorism.

Officials believe that multiple infiltration attempts are being made ahead of winter when snow blocks traditional routes. “Terror launch pads across the LoC remain active, and we are maintaining high alert to prevent any breach,” a defence source said.

Meanwhile, the identity and affiliation of the slain terrorists are being ascertained. Arms, ammunition, and other incriminating material were recovered from the site.

The latest operation highlights the relentless efforts of security forces to counter terrorism in the region and prevent infiltration attempts aimed at disturbing peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

First published on: Oct 14, 2025 11:11 AM IST
