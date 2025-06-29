Subhanshu Shukla Takes Gajar Ka Halwa, Aamras To Space, Treats International Astronauts With Indian Sweets

First Indian to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) – Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sharing his great experience, he said he had taken Indian sweets for the international astronauts.

He said, “I brought food items like gajar ka halwa and aamras along with me to space and have given them as a treat to my fellow astronauts,” said Shukla while responding to the Prime Minister’s questions from the space station.

I had a wonderful conversation with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as he shared his experiences from the International Space Station. Watch the special interaction! https://t.co/MoMR5ozRRA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 28, 2025

PM Modi Calls Shukla a Symbol of New Era in Indian Spaceflight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Shubhanshu Shukla for his historic journey and conveyed the collective pride of the nation. “Today, you are away from our motherland, but you are the closest to the hearts of Indians… Aapke naam mein bhi shubh hai aur aapki yatra naye yug ka shubharambh bhi hai,” said PM Modi. The Prime Minister added, “Right now, while we are speaking, the feelings of 140 crore Indians are connected with you.”

“India Looks Grand from Space,” Says Axiom-4 Mission Pilot

During his interaction with Prime Minister Modi, Shukla shared his view of India from orbit. He said, “India looks grand and bigger from space than it does on map.” His comments added a personal and emotional dimension to the live conversation, reflecting the significance of the moment for Indian space exploration.

Shubhanshu Shukla serves as the pilot for the Axiom-4 mission. He is joined by mission commander Peggy Whitson from the United States, and mission specialists Sawosz Uznanski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary. The mission continues to advance international cooperation in space while placing India among the nations with crewed spaceflight presence at the ISS.

