PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat Today: Check Here When And Where To Watch

As today marks the last Sunday of the month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the nation at 11 am monthly show ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

The broadcast will reach citizens across India through All India Radio and Doordarshan, NewsX. The program continues to highlight inspiring stories, national achievements, and matters of public interest.

What To Expect In This Mann Ki Baat ?

To the latest update, International Yoga Day, Shubhanshu Shukla’s achievement is likely to remain in the key focus. The Prime Minister may touch upon India’s growing contribution to global space missions and the inspiration young Indians are drawing from such milestones.

The address may also include mention of the Katra–Srinagar Vande Bharat Express, which began operations on June 7. The train marks a significant step toward improving rail connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir. PM Modi could underline its role in boosting tourism, easing local travel, and promoting development in the region. The Vande Bharat is the first such high-speed train to connect Katra to Srinagar.

Millions across India tune in to ‘Mann Ki Baat’ every month to hear the Prime Minister reflect on cultural values, citizen-led achievements, and national initiatives. This episode is expected to continue the tradition of featuring notable stories that inspire and unite listeners. The program is broadcast in multiple regional languages to ensure maximum reach.

Where To Watch PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat ?

As the Mann Ki Baat is all set to take place today at 11am, one can tune in to NewsX to watch live.

