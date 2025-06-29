Live Tv
Home > India > Three Years Of Udaipur Beheading Case: Remembering Kanhaiya Lal, Tailor Who Was Beheaded By Two Muslims For A Social Media Post

Three Years Of Udaipur Beheading Case: Remembering Kanhaiya Lal, Tailor Who Was Beheaded By Two Muslims For A Social Media Post

Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal was killed inside his shop by two men who filmed the act and claimed it was revenge for a social media post on June 28, 2022. Three years later, the investigation continues as the nation remembers a father and citizen who lost his life over a post in support of free speech.

Its been three years of the heinous attack on a tailor in Udaipur. On June 28, 2022,  a tailor named Kanhaiya Lal  in Udaipur was brutally beheaded inside his shop in broad daylight. Two accused identified as Riyaz Attari and Ghaus Mohammad later sharerd a video online claiming to continue beheading whoever supports BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Why Supporting Nupur Was A Crime? 

Kanhaiya Lal had shared a social media post supporting then-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Sharma had earlier made remarks during a televised debate referencing Islamic texts while responding to comments made against Hindu deities.

Following her remarks, several Islamic nations and groups condemned her statements, and she received widespread criticism and death threats. Lal’s online support for her drew local attention, and he had reportedly faced prior threats.

Rajasthan Police launched an immediate investigation after the murder. Within hours, both accused were arrested. Authorities also invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and handed over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The probe revealed that the accused had links to extremist groups and had plotted the murder days in advance. Security across Rajasthan was tightened, and multiple states witnessed protests demanding justice.

Scare Spreads Nationwide 

The incident led to widespread protests and sparked debates on religious extremism and freedom of expression in India. Political leaders from across party lines condemned the act, and appeals were made to maintain peace.

The Rajasthan government announced financial assistance for Lal’s family and provided security for his children. Investigations into the larger network behind the attackers remain active, with the case still under judicial process.

