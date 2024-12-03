25 Hour Countdown Starts For ISRO To Launch Europe’s Proba-3 Satellites

The Proba-3 mission will be launched from the first launch pad at ISRO’s spaceport. The launch is scheduled for 4:08 PM IST, with the satellites expected to reach high Earth orbit and commence their mission.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has officially started the 25-hour countdown for its highly anticipated Proba-3 mission, set to launch on December 4. In a significant milestone, this mission will demonstrate precision formation flying with two spacecraft working in tandem to study the Sun’s atmosphere. Proba-3 is a joint mission between ISRO and the European Space Agency (ESA), marking a new era of space collaboration and solar scientific exploration.

The Proba-3 mission, which features two spacecraft, Coronagraph and Occulter, will fly together in a precise formation, with a gap of just 150 meters between them. This will enable the Occulter spacecraft to block the Sun’s disk, allowing the Coronagraph to study the Sun’s corona (outer atmosphere). This precision flying technology has never been achieved on such a large scale, and the mission aims to create “solar eclipses on demand,” providing scientists with continuous access to study the Sun’s corona.

The mission will use ISRO’s trusted Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), which is scheduled to lift off at 4:08 PM on December 4. The PSLV-XL variant will carry the Proba-3 satellites, weighing a combined 550 kg, into a high Earth orbit. The spacecraft will then begin their scientific journey to collect valuable data on solar weather, which has important implications for space weather prediction.

Mission Objectives and Significance

The primary objective of Proba-3 is to demonstrate precise formation flying technology, which is essential for future space exploration missions. The Proba-3 spacecraft will fly as a “large rigid structure,” allowing for accurate studies of the Sun’s faint corona. By blocking the Sun’s disk, the satellites will reveal the Sun’s outer atmosphere in unprecedented detail. This level of solar observation has been limited to brief moments during natural solar eclipses.

The Sun’s corona, much hotter than the Sun’s surface, plays a crucial role in the origin of space weather phenomena, which can impact satellite communications, GPS systems, and power grids on Earth. The mission will provide vital scientific insights into these solar processes and enhance our understanding of space weather.

Following the success of its Aditya-L1 mission, which launched in September 2023 to study the Sun, ISRO continues to make strides in solar science. The Proba-3 mission will further ISRO’s expertise in space-based scientific experiments, especially in collaboration with international space agencies like ESA. The PSLV rocket, known for its reliability, will ensure a successful deployment of the satellites into their desired orbit, where they will perform solar studies from an orbital distance never achieved before.

Proba-3 is not only a technological leap but also a testament to the growing collaboration between India and Europe in the space sector. The Proba missions, including Proba-1 (2001) and Proba-2 (2009), and the more recent Proba-V (2013), have all made significant contributions to Earth observation and space technology. Proba-3 will be the next milestone in demonstrating the potential of multi-satellite missions, following the achievements of the European Space Agency’s Automated Transfer Vehicle mission and Sweden’s Prisma Mission.

What to Expect on December 4

The Proba-3 mission will be launched from the first launch pad at ISRO’s spaceport. The launch is scheduled for 4:08 PM IST, with the satellites expected to reach high Earth orbit and commence their mission. The mission will also provide crucial data for ESA scientists to continue their research into solar phenomena and space weather.

The Proba-3 mission marks a remarkable achievement in space exploration, with the potential to unlock new understanding of the Sun and space weather. The collaboration between ISRO and ESA underscores the growing importance of international cooperation in advancing space science and technology.

