Asteroid To Hit Earth On Christmas Eve Or Is A ‘Near Miss’? KNOW HERE

Asteroid 2024 XN1 is the largest of the next five asteroids scheduled to make close approaches to Earth in the coming days.

An asteroid, named 2024 XN1, is set to make a close approach to Earth on December 24, Christmas Eve. Measuring approximately 120 feet in diameter—about the size of a small building—the asteroid will pass at a safe distance of 4.48 million miles from Earth, roughly 16 times the distance between the Earth and the Moon.

Traveling at a speed of 14,743 miles per hour, the asteroid has been classified as a “near miss” by NASA’s standards, though it poses absolutely no threat to the planet. Despite its proximity in astronomical terms, scientists assure there is no cause for concern.

What Makes 2024 XN1 Significant?

Asteroid 2024 XN1 is the largest of the next five asteroids scheduled to make close approaches to Earth in the coming days. While it will pass harmlessly, its flyby presents a valuable opportunity for scientists to study these space rocks, which are considered relics from the early solar system. Understanding their composition, speed, and trajectory can offer crucial insights into how planets like Earth were formed billions of years ago.

NASA is keeping a close eye on 2024 XN1 using its Asteroid Watch program, which tracks all near-Earth objects (NEOs) that could come within a certain distance of the planet. This state-of-the-art tracking technology not only predicts asteroid trajectories but also ensures early detection of any potential threats in the future.

Why It is Important to track these Asteroids?

Although 2024 XN1 poses no danger, monitoring such asteroids is a critical part of NASA’s planetary defense initiatives. The agency aims to prepare for the unlikely scenario of an asteroid posing a real threat to Earth.

Events like this remind us of the importance of investing in planetary defense measures and technologies, such as deflection missions and impact modeling.

NASA’s Asteroid Watch dashboard provides the public with real-time updates about upcoming asteroid flybys, including details about their size, speed, and distance. By making this information accessible, the agency aims to increase public awareness about space and the need for continued research into NEOs.

What Does This Mean for Earth?

While the asteroid will be too far away to be seen with the naked eye, space enthusiasts can look forward to tracking it through online observatories or NASA’s resources. Its passage underscores how much we still have to learn about the vastness of space and the objects that inhabit it.

ALSO READ: Two Massive Asteroids Approaches Earth, Are They A Threat? Here’s WHAT NASA Says