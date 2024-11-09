Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, November 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Falcon 9 Soars Again: SpaceX Launches Key Starlink Satellites

On Friday evening, SpaceX launched a fresh batch of Starlink satellites, expanding its global internet coverage. The Falcon 9 rocket took off from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at precisely 10:14 p.m. PST (1:14 a.m. EST, 0614 UTC). The mission had been delayed by two days, but […]

Falcon 9 Soars Again: SpaceX Launches Key Starlink Satellites

On Friday evening, SpaceX launched a fresh batch of Starlink satellites, expanding its global internet coverage. The Falcon 9 rocket took off from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at precisely 10:14 p.m. PST (1:14 a.m. EST, 0614 UTC). The mission had been delayed by two days, but the rocket’s liftoff marked another successful step in SpaceX’s ambitious satellite deployment efforts.

Starlink 9-10 Mission: 20 New Satellites Deployed

The Starlink 9-10 mission saw the addition of 20 new satellites to SpaceX’s growing megaconstellation orbiting Earth. Among them, 13 satellites featured cutting-edge Direct-to-Cell (DTC) technology, which allows cellular connectivity directly via the Starlink network. This brings the total number of satellites with DTC capabilities launched by SpaceX to 285, reinforcing the company’s efforts to enhance global mobile coverage.

SpaceX confirmed that the payload was successfully deployed into orbit just over an hour after launch, marking another milestone in the Starlink program.

Falcon 9 Booster: A Veteran in the Sky

For this mission, SpaceX used its Falcon 9 first stage booster with tail number B1081, which was launching for the 11th time. The booster has a proven track record, having supported a variety of missions in the past, including the Crew-7 astronaut mission to the International Space Station, the CRS-29 cargo flight, and the NASA PACE mission.

As the rocket ascended, it followed a southeasterly trajectory, flying over California and Mexico’s coastlines. Just over eight minutes after launch, B1081 successfully landed back on Earth on the SpaceX droneship, Of Course I Still Love You, stationed in the Pacific Ocean. This marks another successful booster recovery, demonstrating SpaceX’s growing capability to reuse hardware.

Paving the Way for Enhanced Connectivity

The DTC-enabled Starlink satellites are set to provide cellular service for partner telecommunications companies across the globe. As of October 30, Ben Longmier, SpaceX’s senior director of satellite engineering, confirmed that the company is nearing completion of the first segment of this special constellation.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Longmier stated: “We will continue to launch and improve the service after that in order to improve the coverage and latency for our partner telcos around the world.” Some of these key partners include T-Mobile in the U.S., One New Zealand in New Zealand, and Rogers in Canada.

Longmier also mentioned that only four more launches are needed to meet the initial constellation goals. In late October, SpaceX conducted its first DTC tests in Japan, another significant step in the global expansion of Starlink’s Direct-to-Cell service.

SpaceX Continues to Lead in Satellite Internet

With each successful launch, SpaceX strengthens its position in the race for global satellite-based internet. The growing Starlink network is increasingly capable of providing low-latency, high-speed broadband access to remote and underserved regions, while also revolutionizing mobile connectivity with its DTC service.

ALSO READ: Elon’s Starlink Meets India’s 6G: The Ultimate Power Couple?

Filed under

california Falcon 9 Space Launch SpaceX
Advertisement

Also Read

Police Arrest Another In Brampton Hindu Temple Attack

Police Arrest Another In Brampton Hindu Temple Attack

Trump Has pledged To Reduce Immigration

Trump Has pledged To Reduce Immigration

Subhash Chandra Bose’s Grandnephew Appeals To PM Modi to Bring Back Netaji’s Remains from Japan Before Birth Anniversary

Subhash Chandra Bose’s Grandnephew Appeals To PM Modi to Bring Back Netaji’s Remains from Japan...

Joe Biden And Donald Trump Scheduled For A ‘Transition’ Meet At White House On Nov 13

Joe Biden And Donald Trump Scheduled For A ‘Transition’ Meet At White House On Nov...

Three NASA Astronauts Are Not Revealing Who Among Them Was Hospitalised After Prolonged Mission, Here’s WHY

Three NASA Astronauts Are Not Revealing Who Among Them Was Hospitalised After Prolonged Mission, Here’s...

Entertainment

‘Train To Busan’ Actor Don Lee To Play Villain In Prabhas’ ‘Salaar 2’?

‘Train To Busan’ Actor Don Lee To Play Villain In Prabhas’ ‘Salaar 2’?

‘I’m A Terrible Cook’, Confesses Sudha Murthy On The Great Indian Kapil Show

‘I’m A Terrible Cook’, Confesses Sudha Murthy On The Great Indian Kapil Show

Watch: Mrs. India Galaxy 2024 Rinima Borah Opens Up About ‘Love Jihad’ Abuse, Forced Beef Eating By Ex-Boyfriend

Watch: Mrs. India Galaxy 2024 Rinima Borah Opens Up About ‘Love Jihad’ Abuse, Forced Beef

Harry Styles And Zayn Malik Take Over Lookalike Contests After Timothée Chalamet’s Event Goes Viral

Harry Styles And Zayn Malik Take Over Lookalike Contests After Timothée Chalamet’s Event Goes Viral

Amaran Breaks Records: Major Mukund’s Story Earns Rs 200 Crore Globally – A Must-Watch Blockbuster!

Amaran Breaks Records: Major Mukund’s Story Earns Rs 200 Crore Globally – A Must-Watch Blockbuster!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Ticketing And Tour Access Changes

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox