India’s NaVIC To Power Civilian Navigation With 7 New Satellites, Says ISRO

India’s Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing to expand its regional navigation system, NaVIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation), to civilian users. Currently, NaVIC, which provides precise positioning data, is only accessible for strategic purposes. However, ISRO is working towards making it available to the public through smartphones with compatible chipsets. This development is part of a broader plan to ramp up India’s space activities over the coming years.

NaVIC’s Civilian Expansion: Seven New Satellites to be Launched

Pawan Goenka, the chairman of INSPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center), revealed that by 2025, ISRO aims to launch up to a dozen satellites annually, with six launches using the GSLV (Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle). This significant increase in satellite launches will help meet the growing demands of India’s burgeoning space sector.

One of the key upcoming initiatives is the introduction of seven new navigation satellites featuring a new L1 band. This will make NaVIC signals accessible to civilians on their mobile devices, as long as they have the necessary chipset. Goenka explained: “Of the seven, one satellite has already been launched. The navigation satellites launched earlier worked on different bands (L5 and S),” he noted during a recent media roundtable.

NaVIC to Offer Superior Accuracy Over Global Systems

According to Goenka, NaVIC is more accurate than other global navigation systems, including GPS. “NaVIC provides positioning accuracy of better than 10 metres throughout India and better than 20 metres for the area surrounding India by 1,500 km,” he explained, underscoring its superior capabilities. The Indian government is working to extend NaVIC’s coverage beyond its current scope, with plans to make it fully accessible to the public in the near future.

ISRO to Boost Space Industry with Increased Satellite Launches

In an effort to fulfill the growing global demand for satellite services, ISRO is set to significantly ramp up its satellite launch activities. As part of this expansion, Goenka said that ISRO is planning seven satellite launches every year, which will include six GSLV launches. The increased frequency of satellite launches will help India capture a larger share of the growing $5.2 billion global small satellite market.

INSPACe’s Next Goal: Bringing Space Law to India

INSPACe is also focused on bringing a formal space law to India, a critical step in regulating and promoting the country’s expanding space sector. “Our next objective is to bring in space law, which the country doesn’t have,” Goenka said. He further added that the first draft of the space law is complete and will soon undergo consultations before being presented to the Indian Ministry for clearance and eventually to the Cabinet for approval. “The entire process will be completed by either the end of this year or by the first quarter of next year,” Goenka stated.

Focus on Small Satellites and Launchers: ISRO’s Future Vision

Another key area of focus for ISRO is the development of small satellites and mini-launchers. As part of this effort, the agency has developed the SSLV (Small Satellite Launch Vehicle), a low-cost, lightweight launch vehicle designed to serve the growing demand for small satellite missions.

Goenka noted that ISRO plans to transfer the SSLV technology to the private sector within the next two years to help foster innovation and boost the country’s space economy. By focusing on smaller, more affordable launches, ISRO hopes to capture a significant portion of the global small satellite market.

A Bright Future for India’s Space Program

With its ambitious plans for satellite launches, the expansion of NaVIC, and the introduction of space law, ISRO is positioning itself as a global leader in the space sector. The increased involvement of the private sector and the strategic focus on small satellites and launch vehicles will help India remain competitive in the fast-evolving space race.

Conclusion: A New Era for Indian Space Exploration

India’s space ambitions are soaring as ISRO accelerates its plans for satellite launches, civilian access to NaVIC, and the development of space law. With these steps, India is poised to make a major impact in the global space industry and provide its citizens with cutting-edge technologies in navigation and satellite services.

