Monday, December 30, 2024
ISRO’s PSLV-C60 Launched From Sriharikota, Watch

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launches PSLV-C60 with SpaDeX and innovative payloads from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

ISRO’s PSLV-C60 Launched From Sriharikota, Watch

The PSLV-C60 rocket successfully launched at 10:00:15 PM IST from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, carrying the SpaDeX mission along with 24 secondary payloads. The flawless launch marks the start of this ambitious space mission.

SpaDeX is a significant milestone in ISRO’s vision to establish India’s own space station. By mastering in-space docking, India is positioning itself at the forefront of global space exploration.

Two spacecraft, crucial for ISRO’s demonstration of space docking technology for future missions, were successfully separated and placed into the desired low Earth orbit late on Monday night, as confirmed by ISRO.

Mission director M Jayakumar stated, “The PSLV-C60 mission has been successfully accomplished with the SpaDeX spacecraft now considered.”

This mission, seen as a precursor to ISRO’s goal of establishing its own Space Station by 2035, will also position India in an exclusive group of nations capable of achieving such a milestone in the near future.

The 44.5-meter-tall PSLV rocket carried two spacecraft—Spacecraft A and Spacecraft B, each weighing 220 kg—designed to assist in space docking, satellite servicing, and interplanetary missions.

Following the completion of a 25-hour countdown that began on Sunday, the rocket launched at 10 PM from the First Launch Pad at the spaceport, releasing thick orange fumes and producing a powerful roar as it lifted off from the island located about 135 km east of Chennai.

 

