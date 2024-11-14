Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

ISRO’s Space Budget Pays Off: Rs 2.5 Return For Every Rupee, Reveals Chief

ISRO's space program generates Rs 2.5 for every rupee spent, says chairman S. Somanath, showcasing the sector’s economic growth and its contributions to India's GDP.

ISRO’s Space Budget Pays Off: Rs 2.5 Return For Every Rupee, Reveals Chief

India’s space agency ISRO is apparently witnessing an excellent return on investment. A recent study has revealed that for each rupee spent by the organization, the return comes in at Rs 2.5. The revelation was made by ISRO Chairman S. Somanath on Tuesday. He said this while being part of an interactive session with students from the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society.

Somanath will also refer to the findings of the report called Socio-Economic Impact Analysis of Indian Space Program, which ISRO, in collaboration with Novaspace, a European consultancy on space, had ordered. The report expounds on elaborate detail concerning the economic gains India has reaped from its space missions. It also made it known that India’s space industry contributed a staggering $60 billion to the country’s GDP between 2014 and 2024.

This implies a strong multiplier effect for the Indian economy since every dollar created by the space sector leads to $2.54 in broader economic benefits. The results clearly show that the ventures by ISRO have long-term implications for India’s development, going way beyond just technological advancement.

Growth Of India’s Space Economy

The Indian space economy has ballooned to $6.3 billion by 2023, placing it at the eighth spot in the global chain of space economies. Of course, aside from jobs generated, the Indian space sector also contributes to other areas like job generation. It is estimated that to date, 4.7 million jobs have been generated through the space sector. Some 96,000 jobs were also generated in both public and private sectors.

Indian space economy, estimated at around Rs 6,700 crore ($8.4 billion) in 2024, is accounting for 2% to 3% of the global space economy, which is likely to touch $13 billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. India has set for itself an ambitious target of grabbing 10% share of the global space economy by 2030.

ISRO has done rather wonderfully given the modest investment that India has made into space. The total investment made in ISRO over the past 55 years has been far less than NASA’s annual budget, which is about 15.5 times larger than ISRO’s annual expenditure. At $1.6 billion, ISRO spending makes only a fraction of the $25 billion spent annually at NASA. Yet this is partly reflected in ISRO’s future achievements: 127 Indian and over 430 foreign satellites launched during its existence.

Societal Contributions By ISRO

The work of ISRO does not just end at sending spacecraft into space. It continues to serve as a service provider to many sectors in India. For example, the daily utility of 140 crore Indians depends on space-based weather forecasting by ISRO, and its support is beneficial to 8 lakh fishermen daily. Not to forget, India’s high-resolution, 25cm-resolution spy satellites are in the best class across the world.

Indian interplanetary exploration has also entered history books. So far, it successfully sent both the Moon and Mars-bound missions, including the recent soft landing of Chandrayaan-3’s lander near the south pole of the Moon. ISRO has proven its capability on the international arena in various fields of solar research. The agency is continuously studying the Sun with the Aditya L-1 satellite.

MUST READ | Modi Government’s Tax Reforms: 76% Of Tax Revenue Comes From High Earners, What Does This Mean For The Middle Class?

Filed under

ISRO ISRO space missions Space Budget Trending news
Advertisement

Also Read

Karnataka Launches Special Investigation Into Alleged Covid Scams During BJP’s Tenure

Karnataka Launches Special Investigation Into Alleged Covid Scams During BJP’s Tenure

Planning The Perfect Vacation? Here Are The10 Tips You Should Know

Planning The Perfect Vacation? Here Are The10 Tips You Should Know

Craig Melvin To Replace Hoda Kotb As ‘TODAY’ Show Co-Anchor

Craig Melvin To Replace Hoda Kotb As ‘TODAY’ Show Co-Anchor

Delhi To Hold Online Classes For Primary Schools Due To Worsening Air Quality

Delhi To Hold Online Classes For Primary Schools Due To Worsening Air Quality

The Onion Vs Alex Jones’ Infowars Bankruptcy Case Explained

The Onion Vs Alex Jones’ Infowars Bankruptcy Case Explained

Entertainment

From Song Jae-Rim To Shin Hae-Ri, Here’s A List Of Korean Celebrities Who Died In 2024

From Song Jae-Rim To Shin Hae-Ri, Here’s A List Of Korean Celebrities Who Died In

South Korea: Rosé ‘APT’ Becomes ‘Forbidden Song’ As Students Take ‘Suneung’ University Test

South Korea: Rosé ‘APT’ Becomes ‘Forbidden Song’ As Students Take ‘Suneung’ University Test

Zendaya Says Working With Her Boyfriend Tom Holland Is Strangely Comfortable- Here’s Why!

Zendaya Says Working With Her Boyfriend Tom Holland Is Strangely Comfortable- Here’s Why!

How Much Is Mike Tyson Earning As Compared To Jake Paul For Their Boxing Match?

How Much Is Mike Tyson Earning As Compared To Jake Paul For Their Boxing Match?

Seth Meyers Rips Apart Donald Trump’s Cabinet, Calls It ‘Pandora’s Cabinet Of Goblins And Weirdos’

Seth Meyers Rips Apart Donald Trump’s Cabinet, Calls It ‘Pandora’s Cabinet Of Goblins And Weirdos’

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Boucheron Unveils ‘Carte Blanche Or Bleu’ Exhibition in Beijing: Liquid Gold

Boucheron Unveils ‘Carte Blanche Or Bleu’ Exhibition in Beijing: Liquid Gold

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox