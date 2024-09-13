Home
Explore
Settings
×
Friday, September 13, 2024
Live Tv

NASA Defends Its Decision To Exclude Sunita Williams From Starliner Mission

Amidst successful unscrewed landing of Boeing's Starliner to earth, NASA talks about its decision to exclude Sunita William & butch wilmore from the spacecraft. 

NASA Defends Its Decision To Exclude Sunita Williams From Starliner Mission

Amidst successful unscrewed landing of Boeing’s Starliner to earth, NASA talks about its decision to exclude Sunita William & butch wilmore from the spacecraft.

Why Boeing Arrived Without Its Astronauts? 

William and Wilmore initially launched aboard the Starliner on June 5 for what was planned as an eight-day mission.

However, due to issues such as helium leaks and malfunctioning thrusters, the spacecraft was deemed unsuitable for their return journey.

NASA, prioritizing crew safety, decided that the astronauts would return to Earth on a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule in 2025.

Despite the Starliner’s smooth landing, NASA acknowledged technical difficulties, including a thruster malfunction and a temporary guidance system blackout during reentry.

Steve Stich, NASA’s commercial crew program manager, described the landing as a “bullseye” but reaffirmed the decision to keep the astronauts off the capsule, saying  “I think we made the right decision…All of us feel happy about the successful landing. But then there’s a piece of us, all of us, that we wish it would have been the way we had planned it.”

Supporting this view, NASA’s Space Operations Mission Directorate Ken Bowersox supported this view said “Even though it was necessary to return the spacecraft uncrewed, NASA and Boeing learned an incredible amount about Starliner in the most extreme environment possible.”

Also Read: NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore Report Mysterious ‘Sonar-Like’ Noises from Faulty Starliner Capsule

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are scheduled to address the media on September 13 from the ISS. Meanwhile, Boeing’s future with the Starliner program remains uncertain. Analyst Ron Epstein of Bank of America suggested that Boeing may face challenges in securing future manned spaceflight contracts and might consider exiting the manned spaceflight sector due to the capsule’s history of delays and cost overruns.

Must Read: NASA Announces Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore Will Return To Earth In February

Tags:

ISS NASA NewsX Starliner Steve Stich

Also Read

UK Government Engages in ‘Constructive’ Talks with Elon Musk’s X on Misinformation and Harmful Content

UK Government Engages in ‘Constructive’ Talks with Elon Musk’s X on Misinformation and Harmful Content

Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Rules Review Meeting Held Under Chief Secretary Radha Raturi

Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Rules Review Meeting Held Under Chief Secretary Radha Raturi

‘This Cannot Be Called A Release’: BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj Slams Kejriwal’s Bail

‘This Cannot Be Called A Release’: BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj Slams Kejriwal’s Bail

Is Venom Teaming Up With Spidey To Battle This POWERFUL Marvel Villain In Spider-Man 4?

Is Venom Teaming Up With Spidey To Battle This POWERFUL Marvel Villain In Spider-Man 4?

‘Please Help Me’: Andhra Woman Shares Video, Claims To Be Victim Of Physical Abuse

‘Please Help Me’: Andhra Woman Shares Video, Claims To Be Victim Of Physical Abuse

Dubai-Based Pakistan Airlines Official Dismissed Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Dubai-Based Pakistan Airlines Official Dismissed Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Why Are More Than 30,000 Boeing Factory Workers Going On Strike?

Why Are More Than 30,000 Boeing Factory Workers Going On Strike?

Swati Vijay Kulkarni Appointed As India’s New Ambassador To Algeria

Swati Vijay Kulkarni Appointed As India’s New Ambassador To Algeria

BJP Labels Kejriwal ‘Bail Wala’ CM After Supreme Court Grants Bail in Liquor Policy Scam

BJP Labels Kejriwal ‘Bail Wala’ CM After Supreme Court Grants Bail in Liquor Policy Scam

Massive Landslide That Hit Greenland Sent Earth Vibrating For Nine Straight Days

Massive Landslide That Hit Greenland Sent Earth Vibrating For Nine Straight Days

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox