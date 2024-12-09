Sunita Williams intrigued the young audience through her experiences and explanation of complexities in living and working in space.

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams recently conducted an interactive virtual session with students from the Sunita Williams Elementary School in her hometown of Needham, Massachusetts. The event provided students with a unique opportunity to connect directly with the NASA astronaut and get insights on life aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

A multiple space mission veteran, Williams intrigued the young audience through her experiences and explanation of complexities in living and working in space. One of the great moments during the session was when she demonstrated how astronauts drink liquids under microgravity.

“In space, traditional methods of drinking don’t work because liquids float away due to the absence of gravity,” Williams explained. To overcome this, astronauts use specially designed pouches equipped with straws and sealed openings to contain liquids. She demonstrated how these pouches function, adding a touch of humor to keep the students engaged. “Even something as simple as drinking becomes a unique challenge in space,” she said.

Williams motivated students to take careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). She encouraged curiosity and a love for learning to be able to dream big and find space.

The astronaut also shared updates on her ongoing work aboard the ISS, including preparations for an upcoming spacewalk in 2025 as part of the ISS Expedition 72. The spacewalk, a critical mission for conducting repairs and experiments outside the station, requires meticulous preparation. “I’m getting ready for a spacewalk, and I’m checking my suit,” Williams said, highlighting the importance of precision and readiness in space missions.

Apart from mission preparations, Williams and her team make groundbreaking research on the detection of disease and space physics, pushing the envelope for both space exploration as well as Earth-based science.

Reflecting on her career, Williams described space as her “happy place,” expressing her deep passion for exploration and discovery. Her dedication to her work, coupled with her efforts to inspire the next generation, makes her a role model for young students aspiring to careers in STEM fields.

