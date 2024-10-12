Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Ajay Jadeja Named Next Jamsaheb of Nawanagar (Jamnagar)

Ajay Jadeja has been announced as the next Jamsaheb of Nawanagar, a historical princely state, now known as Jamnagar. The news was confirmed in an official statement by the Maharaja Jamsaheb of Nawanagar

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
Ajay Jadeja Named Next Jamsaheb of Nawanagar (Jamnagar)

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja has been announced as the next Jamsaheb of Nawanagar, a historical princely state, now known as Jamnagar, located in the Halar region of Gujarat on the southern shores of the Gulf of Kutch. The news was confirmed in an official statement by the Maharaja Jamsaheb of Nawanagar, marking Jadeja’s formal succession to the title.

The royal family of Jamnagar, to which Ajay Jadeja belongs, holds a distinguished legacy in the world of cricket. Jadeja’s ancestors, KS Ranjitsinhji and KS Duleepsinhji, are legendary figures after whom the prestigious Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy are named. These trophies continue to be a vital part of India’s domestic cricket structure, underscoring the family’s historical contribution to the sport.

In August 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Poland, paid tribute to the Jam Saheb of Nawanagar Memorial in Warsaw. This memorial honors Jam Saheb Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji, the former Maharaja of Nawanagar, who is remembered for his extraordinary humanitarian work during World War II. Known as the “Good Maharaja,” Jam Saheb provided refuge to thousands of Polish children displaced by the war, earning him international recognition.

Ajay Jadeja’s family background reflects both political and cultural heritage. His father, Daulatsinhji Jadeja, served as a three-time Member of Parliament from the Jamnagar constituency, contributing to the family’s political influence. His mother, from Alappuzha in Kerala, adds a diverse cultural dimension to his heritage. Jadeja is married to Aditi Jaitly, daughter of Jaya Jaitly, and the couple has two children, Aiman and Ameera.

This appointment marks a new chapter for the Jadeja family, further strengthening its historical ties to Jamnagar and its rich legacy.

Read More : Peru Stuns Uruguay with Late Goal to Secure First Qualifying Victory

Filed under

Ajay Jadeja Jamsaheb Nawanagar
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

Trump Calls for Death Penalty for Migrants in Violent Crimes During Fiery Rally

Trump Calls for Death Penalty for Migrants in Violent Crimes During Fiery Rally

PM Modi To Attend Nayab Singh Saini’s Sworn In Ceremony As Haryana CM on Oct 17

PM Modi To Attend Nayab Singh Saini’s Sworn In Ceremony As Haryana CM on Oct...

China’s Economic Stimulus, New Spending Initiatives

China’s Economic Stimulus, New Spending Initiatives

Registration Process For CIDCO Lottery 2024

Registration Process For CIDCO Lottery 2024

Rajnath Singh Inaugurates Border Infrastructure Projects

Rajnath Singh Inaugurates Border Infrastructure Projects

Entertainment

Vanvaas: Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Announces New Film On Dussehra

Vanvaas: Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Announces New Film On Dussehra

Actor And Stunt Double Toni Vaz Dies At 101

Actor And Stunt Double Toni Vaz Dies At 101

Re-Release Of Anime Film ‘Ramayana The Legend of Prince Rama’ Postponed

Re-Release Of Anime Film ‘Ramayana The Legend of Prince Rama’ Postponed

‘Jigra’ Box Office Report Day 1: Alia Bhatt’s Film Makes A Decent Impact

‘Jigra’ Box Office Report Day 1: Alia Bhatt’s Film Makes A Decent Impact

‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Report Day 2: Rajinikanth’s Film Works Its Magic

‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Report Day 2: Rajinikanth’s Film Works Its Magic

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

How Meal Prep Can Save Time And Money In India

How Meal Prep Can Save Time And Money In India

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox