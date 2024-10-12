Ajay Jadeja Named Next Jamsaheb of Nawanagar (Jamnagar)

Ajay Jadeja has been announced as the next Jamsaheb of Nawanagar, a historical princely state, now known as Jamnagar. The news was confirmed in an official statement by the Maharaja Jamsaheb of Nawanagar

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja has been announced as the next Jamsaheb of Nawanagar, a historical princely state, now known as Jamnagar, located in the Halar region of Gujarat on the southern shores of the Gulf of Kutch. The news was confirmed in an official statement by the Maharaja Jamsaheb of Nawanagar, marking Jadeja’s formal succession to the title.

The royal family of Jamnagar, to which Ajay Jadeja belongs, holds a distinguished legacy in the world of cricket. Jadeja’s ancestors, KS Ranjitsinhji and KS Duleepsinhji, are legendary figures after whom the prestigious Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy are named. These trophies continue to be a vital part of India’s domestic cricket structure, underscoring the family’s historical contribution to the sport.

In August 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Poland, paid tribute to the Jam Saheb of Nawanagar Memorial in Warsaw. This memorial honors Jam Saheb Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji, the former Maharaja of Nawanagar, who is remembered for his extraordinary humanitarian work during World War II. Known as the “Good Maharaja,” Jam Saheb provided refuge to thousands of Polish children displaced by the war, earning him international recognition.

Ajay Jadeja’s family background reflects both political and cultural heritage. His father, Daulatsinhji Jadeja, served as a three-time Member of Parliament from the Jamnagar constituency, contributing to the family’s political influence. His mother, from Alappuzha in Kerala, adds a diverse cultural dimension to his heritage. Jadeja is married to Aditi Jaitly, daughter of Jaya Jaitly, and the couple has two children, Aiman and Ameera.

This appointment marks a new chapter for the Jadeja family, further strengthening its historical ties to Jamnagar and its rich legacy.

Read More : Peru Stuns Uruguay with Late Goal to Secure First Qualifying Victory