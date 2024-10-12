Peru Stuns Uruguay with Late Goal to Secure First Qualifying Victory

Miguel Araujo's 88th-minute header was the decisive moment that earned Peru their first qualifying victory in ten matches.

A late strike from Miguel Araujo secured Peru’s first win in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, defeating Uruguay 1-0 and lifting Peru off the bottom of the table. Despite Uruguay remaining in third place, the result has breathed new life into Peru’s qualifying campaign.

Peru’s First Win of the Campaign

Miguel Araujo’s 88th-minute header was the decisive moment that earned Peru their first qualifying victory in ten matches. The match, held in front of a vibrant crowd in Lima, had been a cagey affair, with few clear-cut chances in the first half. Darwin Nunez came closest for Uruguay with a close-range header that was comfortably saved by Pedro Gallese, while Manuel Ugarte’s long-range effort failed to trouble the Peruvian keeper.

Second Half Brings More Open Play

In the second half, Peru began to create more attacking opportunities. Edison Flores found space inside the box but couldn’t convert from a tight angle, and Sergio Pena’s effort hit the side netting as Peru continued to push forward.

Araujo’s Late Heroics

Just as the match seemed destined for a draw, substitute Piero Quispe delivered a perfect cross from the right, which Araujo met with a powerful header. The ball deflected off the hand of Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet and the post, sending the home crowd into wild celebrations.

Impact on the Standings

This victory marks Peru’s first of the qualifying campaign, moving them off the bottom of the standings, while Uruguay remains in third place at the midway point of the qualifiers.

