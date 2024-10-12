Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Peru Stuns Uruguay with Late Goal to Secure First Qualifying Victory

Miguel Araujo's 88th-minute header was the decisive moment that earned Peru their first qualifying victory in ten matches.

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
Peru Stuns Uruguay with Late Goal to Secure First Qualifying Victory

A late strike from Miguel Araujo secured Peru’s first win in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, defeating Uruguay 1-0 and lifting Peru off the bottom of the table. Despite Uruguay remaining in third place, the result has breathed new life into Peru’s qualifying campaign.

Peru’s First Win of the Campaign

Miguel Araujo’s 88th-minute header was the decisive moment that earned Peru their first qualifying victory in ten matches. The match, held in front of a vibrant crowd in Lima, had been a cagey affair, with few clear-cut chances in the first half. Darwin Nunez came closest for Uruguay with a close-range header that was comfortably saved by Pedro Gallese, while Manuel Ugarte’s long-range effort failed to trouble the Peruvian keeper.

Second Half Brings More Open Play

In the second half, Peru began to create more attacking opportunities. Edison Flores found space inside the box but couldn’t convert from a tight angle, and Sergio Pena’s effort hit the side netting as Peru continued to push forward.

Araujo’s Late Heroics

Just as the match seemed destined for a draw, substitute Piero Quispe delivered a perfect cross from the right, which Araujo met with a powerful header. The ball deflected off the hand of Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet and the post, sending the home crowd into wild celebrations.

Impact on the Standings

This victory marks Peru’s first of the qualifying campaign, moving them off the bottom of the standings, while Uruguay remains in third place at the midway point of the qualifiers.

Read More : Germany Secure Three Points Against Bosnia And Herzegovina

Filed under

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Peru Football Team Uruguyan Football Team
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

Trump Calls for Death Penalty for Migrants in Violent Crimes During Fiery Rally

Trump Calls for Death Penalty for Migrants in Violent Crimes During Fiery Rally

PM Modi To Attend Nayab Singh Saini’s Sworn In Ceremony As Haryana CM on Oct 17

PM Modi To Attend Nayab Singh Saini’s Sworn In Ceremony As Haryana CM on Oct...

China’s Economic Stimulus, New Spending Initiatives

China’s Economic Stimulus, New Spending Initiatives

Registration Process For CIDCO Lottery 2024

Registration Process For CIDCO Lottery 2024

Rajnath Singh Inaugurates Border Infrastructure Projects

Rajnath Singh Inaugurates Border Infrastructure Projects

Entertainment

Vanvaas: Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Announces New Film On Dussehra

Vanvaas: Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Announces New Film On Dussehra

Actor And Stunt Double Toni Vaz Dies At 101

Actor And Stunt Double Toni Vaz Dies At 101

Re-Release Of Anime Film ‘Ramayana The Legend of Prince Rama’ Postponed

Re-Release Of Anime Film ‘Ramayana The Legend of Prince Rama’ Postponed

‘Jigra’ Box Office Report Day 1: Alia Bhatt’s Film Makes A Decent Impact

‘Jigra’ Box Office Report Day 1: Alia Bhatt’s Film Makes A Decent Impact

‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Report Day 2: Rajinikanth’s Film Works Its Magic

‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Report Day 2: Rajinikanth’s Film Works Its Magic

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

How Meal Prep Can Save Time And Money In India

How Meal Prep Can Save Time And Money In India

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox